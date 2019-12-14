Police Elf on the Shelf

Lititz Police Department has shared photos of its own Elf on Shelf, Officer Schnickelfritz, since he arrived Dec. 1.

 Lititz Police Department via Instagram

Each holiday season, elves on the shelf scout homes to give Santa intel for his naughty and nice list.

One of these scout elves, Officer Schnickelfritz, now is keeping an eye on the Lititz Police Department.

The police department has shared photos of the Elf on Shelf since he arrived Dec. 1.

7 Christmas markets in Lancaster County where you can find unique, handmade holiday gifts

Sgt. Steve Detz came up with the idea as “another way to connect with the community,” he says. “There’s a younger demographic with our Instagram and lots of families have an elf.”

Detz has years of experience working with an elf on the shelf at home. He’s sharing the duties managing the police elf with others on the force.

Officer Schnickelfritz showed up in Lititz wearing donut pajamas. “By the look of his PJ’s we knew he’d fit right in!” police wrote. The police department gave him some gear.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

One of the big guy's scout elves showed up today... we're guessing he needed a little help keeping an eye on us at the station, although we have no idea why 😉 The elf introduced himself as Schnickelfritz, Officer Schnickelfritz and by the look of his PJ's we knew he'd fit right in! So we hooked him up with some gear and will be putting him to work. #donutbenaughty _______________________________________________ ⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫ _______________________________________________ #lititzpolice #lititz #lititzpa #LBPD #LBPDFinest #elfontheshelf #policeelf #donut #donutpjs #donutpajamas #🍩👮 #funny #instafunny #instapolice #copjokes #chistmasinlititz #santa #🎅

A post shared by Lititz Police 🎄 (@lititzpolice) on Dec 1, 2019 at 12:53pm PST

Officer Schnickelfritz has gone behind the wheel of a police car.

He's played with the lights.

He's hung out in the "adult time out room."

He sang an ode to donuts.

View this post on Instagram

to the tune of Jingle Bells: . 🎶Jingle donuts Jingle donuts Jingle all the way Donuts don't truly jingle but I love them the same Jingle donuts Jingle donuts Jingle all the way Donuts don't truly jingle but I love them the same . Dashing to the store with donuts on my mind Oh what fun it is to see what donuts I can find Sprinkles or cream filled A frosted one or two Cinnamon twist Just to name a few . Jingle donuts Jingle donuts Jingle all the way Donuts don't truly jingle but I love them the same Jingle donuts Jingle donuts Jingle all the way Donuts don't truly jingle but I love them the same🎶 _______________________________________________ ⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫ _______________________________________________ #lititzpolice #lititz #lititzpa #LBPD #LBPDFinest #elfontheshelf #officer #officerschnickelfritz #policeelf #jinglebells #jingledonuts #🍩 #donuts #👮 #funny #instafunny #instapolice #copjokes #chistmasinlititz #santa #🎅

A post shared by Lititz Police 🎄 (@lititzpolice) on

He's taken a break to play hoops.

Sign up for our newsletter

He went on field duty.

And was scolded for his reports smelling like pancakes.

View this post on Instagram

Field Training Officer: Why does your report smell like pancakes and say you wristcuffed the suspect? Officer Schnickelfritz: FTO: Schnickelfritz: FTO: listen, no syrup in the squad room and they're called handcuffs. Got it? Schnickelfritz: (rolls eyes...mumbles under breath) well they go on the wrist FTO: What? Schnickelfritz: yes Sir _______________________________________________ ⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫ _______________________________________________ #lititzpolice #lititz #lititzpa #LBPD #LBPDFinest #elfontheshelf #officer #officerschnickelfritz #policeelf #wristcuffs #handcuffs #elf #👮 #funny #instafunny #instapolice #copjokes #chistmasinlititz #santa #🎅

A post shared by Lititz Police 🎄 (@lititzpolice) on

Since the elf has arrived, the most-popular photo was liked more than 400 times. Detz heard from fans, some of which are sharing the photos with their children.

"My 6 yo is obsessed with your posts," one fan wrote on Instagram.

"Schnickelfritz" is Pennsylvania Dutch for a mischievous child, according to the Pennsylvania Dutch dictionary.

The police department also has an active Facebook page and Twitter account with memes, GIFs and trivia questions along with Lititz news.

Here are 7 simple tips for planning a stress-free holiday party
Looking to entertain guests this holiday season? Here are events, party tips and cookie hacks [collection]