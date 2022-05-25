Don’t tell Mark Wagner there’s no money in art.

Money is the only thing in the Lancaster artist’s collages — besides some glue, that is. Wagner, who lived and exhibited his work in New York City before moving to Lancaster 10 years ago, has his first local exhibition “Art Made from Money (Made from Art)” on display at the Lancaster Museum of Art through July 3.

The exhibit features more than 50 pieces of collage, ranging from an 8-by-6-foot King Kong-like bear to smaller works and half-finished works demonstrating the process. Wagner created the pieces using about 3,000 cut-up $1 bills.

Wagner will give an artist talk Thursday about the exhibit at the Lancaster Museum of Art.

“When I was first introduced to Mark’s work, I was instantly fascinated,” says Abby Baer, executive director of the Demuth Foundation, which operates the museum. “His choice of material, thoughtful process, and intricate details blew me away. His work is well-executed, imaginative, and awe-inspiring. I love studying the pieces to explore his patterns and try to envision how he saw it coming together from just pieces of a one dollar bill.”

Wagner’s currency collages are much more than just a gimmick. They’re thought-provoking and ironic and filled with visual puns, wordplay and allegory. They’re layered with meaning, yet accessible. And, to boot, they’re just really cool to look at.

“There’s no one thing to think about it,” Wagner says. “Good art doesn’t have one solution.”

Legal tender

Let’s just get this part out of the way first: Yes, technically destroying and defacing money is illegal.

“As far as I can tell the law against destroying money is a vestigial holdover from the early 1800s,” Wagner says.

The historical law seems to have been put in place at a time when banks issued their own bills and coins were made of precious metals. The law prevents people from altering specific bank-issued bills or shaving the precious metals from coins; if convicted, individuals can face fines or up to six months of imprisonment.

“It’s still illegal, but I think First Amendment rights would wash away that in a court if it got there,” Wagner says.

In fact, the Federal Reserve owns some of Wagner’s work, and his currency collage portrait of former Federal Reserve chair Ben Bernanke is part of the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery (which is located three blocks from the J. Edgar Hoover building, Wagner adds).

“If they wanted to come after me I think they would’ve already,” Wagner says. “But I’m not doing anything bad. I’m not trying to defraud anyone.”

In fact, the anachronous law adds an interesting layer to Wagner’s work.

“That works to my benefit as an artist,” Wagner says. “It makes people remember. It leads to some interesting conversations and some interesting thoughts. Like the whole discussion of ‘What is money?’ Why should it be illegal to cut up money? Should it be? Why protect that piece of paper?”

There’s also a level of counterculture cachet of making illegal art.

“I think a lot of the collage impulse is counterculture in nature,” Wagner says. “When I think of collage I start with punk album covers from the 1970s and ’80s; that’s the first place my mind goes.”

The illicit works elicit contradictory and complex feelings. The paradox that people need money to live, but many also feel that life should be about more than simply acquiring money, is at play in Wagner’s work.

“I think it’s like a vicarious pleasure for people to see someone cutting up money more than being offended by it,” Wagner says.

Besides the legality of it, the work has provoked other kinds of responses from viewers.

“A couple times I’ve had people be like, ‘You should be buying homeless people sandwiches with that money instead of making art out of it,’ ” Wagner says. “Which seems like a legitimate critique of that work, but you could use that argument for a critique of any human activity in which you’re spending money on.”

Wagner is, in a sense, just cutting out the middleman with his currency collages. All art supplies cost money. Certain oil paints, he points out, with pigments like cadmium or ultramarine, can get really expensive. And, Wagner adds, the total amount of money used to make the art is much less than the cost of the frames surrounding it.

Layers of meaning

Collage (from the French verb “coller” meaning to stick on or glue) remixes material that already exists in the world and is ripe for satire.

“You’re setting yourself up for commenting on the real world or playing around with it,” Wagner says about working in his chosen medium.

The medium itself has an inherent layer of absurdity. For example, before a collage artist can create a new work, they must first destroy a piece of material culture that already exists.

“It’s the nature of collage,” Wagner says. “You like the material you’re choosing to work with, but you’re destroying the material, so it sort of sets you up for an interesting tension.”

There’s a treasure trove worth of ideas about the follies of vanity, technology, status and greed in Wagner’s work.

“Mark’s work challenges our notions about wealth, power, and our American identity with a sense of fun,” Baer says. “He balances playfulness and contemplation perfectly.”

Since it’s made of money, the collages are rich with irony and feature a pyramid’s worth of paradox. Because Wagner uses currency to create his images, art, money and status are automatically a part of many conversations about the work.

“If you look at art history you’re generally looking at a history of wealthy people,” Wagner says. “The New York gallery and museum system is completely wrapped up in that, which adds another irony to my work, because it toys with critiques of that system while participating in it.”

Bad actor

Contrary to many people, the $1 bill is Wagner’s favorite denomination.

“If you look at the U.S. bills from the late 20th century, the one dollar bill hasn’t changed. I guess that’s why I like it so much,” Wagner says. “It’s still got leaves on it, it’s still got tendrils, it’s still got weird little Masonic symbols of the Great Seal on the back. The higher denominations are stripped down and modernized. There’s not a leaf on them.”

The other denominations don’t have Wagner’s most recurring character either: George Washington.

“He’s the only character I have to work with. I mean, I have some other white dudes that I can put in there, but he’s like the only actor in all of my plays,” Wagner says. “He’s a bad actor. I love that he just has that one expression too. He’s got no emotion. Most of the time I just ignore that it’s George Washington. He’s the actor that gets hired to do the character.”

But, of course, George Washington is George Washington, so that infuses Wagner’s work with more levels of meaning.

“I try to layer stuff into the work, but that’s not my reason for making it entirely,” Wagner says. “I also want to make cool things and I want my kids to like what I do. I want to make pretty pictures. I want a variety of people to be able to engage in it.”