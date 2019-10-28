What started out as Laura Cali's simple idea to decorate for Halloween has blossomed into a way to spread a little cheer through her Manheim Township neighborhood -- and on Instagram.
Cali had always wanted to decorate her home with skeletons for Halloween.
"I thought I would be able to get a bunch of them on sale and put them all over the house, but realized they never go on sale," Cali said.
So, Cali settle on buying one skeleton.
After introducing him to the rest of the family, Cali decided to make the most of "Bobby Bones." She switches up his costume regularly for the neighborhood and passers-by to enjoy.
Adorning the corner of Hollywood Drive and Park Avenue in Manheim Township, Bobby Bones has been a plethora of characters, including a rocker, a bunny, a cook and Little Red Riding Hood.
"The original idea was to slow down traffic," Cali said. "But now it brings smiles to people passing by, and the neighbors look for the changes."
Cali uses items from around her home as inspiration for Bobby's costumes.
"I kind of just wander around the house and come up with ideas," Cali said. "Some have been easier than others. If I find it find funny, I figure others will too."
Bobby also has his own fan club, having received notes in the mailbox and has been gifted a pumpkin. His instagram "bobbyboneslancaster" is almost at 100 followers, as of Monday, October 28, at noon.
The Instagram account was the idea of some of the neighborhood kids, according to Cali.
"With the way the world can be, if I can make someone smile, it's all worth it," Cali said.
