Spend enough time around the four guys in Medusa’s Disco, and you begin to understand why many fans will drive up to three hours to see them play.
The aura is difficult to articulate, but it's there - whether they're leading the proverbial circus at a live show or casually chatting about themselves with a writer at a table outside of Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse.
Medusa's Disco has been around since 2013 - even longer if you count the band's initial incarnation as Seeds - and since then, the band has released three full-length albums and gone through at least as many bassists.
However, with the addition of Justin Wohlfeil on not just bass, but production duties, as well, Medusa's Disco may finally be settling into a permanent groove.
“We went from engineer to engineer and bassist to bassist trying to find the right thing,” says guitarist and singer Wynton Huddle. “The solution for both things was in the same person.”
The band is rounded out by Alex Aument on drums and Hunter Root, also on guitar and vocal duty. The band's first album since 2017, “Orphic Grimoire,” will get the proper release show treatment on Friday, Oct. 11, at XL Live in Harrisburg. The show will also feature frequent collaborators and show partners The Stonewall Vessels, Chestnut Grove and Mojo Bozo's Electric Circus.
The album and release party are a long time coming for the band, which has more or less been hunkered down in Wohlfeil's studio in the Chameleon Club since October of 2018 working on “Orphic Grimoire.” Between frequent four-hour session days, the band has been hard at work accumulating an adoring audience. This past August, the band played at Allentown's Musikfest in front of its biggest crowd yet, opening for rock band Godsmack.
Outside of major opening slots, the band has spent the last few summers cultivating an audience at unexpected locales in the burgeoning PA jam band festival circuit.
“We've been trying to find our market for a long time, so I was not expecting to find it in the PA festival scene,” explains Huddle. “We're not anything like that, which is why they're so excited about us, because we break the monotony up a little bit.”
In doing so, the band has picked up valuable playing experience, as well as the occasional bit of unintended inspiration. This summer, the band was invited to play at “Dam Stock” in Austin, PA, which served as a festival-length tribute to the music of Woodstock. For the occasion, Medusa’s Disco performed the music of The Who. What began as a one-off performance has now led to a recording of the live set coming by the end of the year, and another Who-centric performance at Tellus360 on Friday, Nov. 8.
“We’re learning new songs at the moment, and since [playing that set], I think some of the songs have a new, rawer energy from that experience,” explains Wohlfeil.
Road-testing the new material paid off for the band, as it can lay claim to being the only Lancaster band to currently warrant its own Facebook fan group, dubbed “Medusa's Discult,”where fans share band news and related memes.
“I'm a really big fan of memes, so I'm glad to follow the page and see what people come up with; it gets me going,” says Aument.
“Sometimes it feels like it has nothing to do with us,” adds Huddle.
The “Discult” page currently has almost 550 members, with multiple posts popping up per day. On one post, fans detail driving from far-flung regions of Pennsylvania, and even other states, to catch a gig. Frequent shows have only made the "Discult" more familiar with the band's works.
"The fans already know every single word to songs because we’ve been playing them for so long, and they’re not even out yet," says Huddle
With the release of “Orphic Grimoire,” those fans will finally have something new to satiate their thirst for the band. For Medusa's Disco, it's all about creating an environment for, above all, those who want to rock. Huddle sums it up succinctly.
“When people leave a show, we just want them to feel liberated and refreshed.”
If You Go:
What: Medusa's Disco album release show featuring The Stonewall Vessels, Chestnut Grove and Mojo Bozo's Electric Circus.
When: 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11.
Where: XL Live, 801 S. 10th St., Harrisburg.
Cost: $10