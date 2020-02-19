Today marks the official annual national return of that famed McDonald's springtime treat, the minty Shamrock Shake, to participating locations of the fast-food chain.

And the frosty beverage is celebrating its golden anniversary with a chocolatey companion in tow.

The milkshake, which returns to the fast-food chain during the season surrounding St. Patrick's Day each year, is turning 50. So McDonald's is introducing an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, a thick dessert that's a mix of vanilla soft-serve ice cream, minty Shamrock syrup and Oreo cookie pieces.

Both treats are available for a limited time.

According to McDonald's, the Shamrock Shake was created in a Connecticut in McDonald's in 1967. The shake made its national debut in 1970, hence the 50th anniversary observance this year.

Here are some Shamrock Shake facts, courtesy of McDonald's:

• In 1974, sales from the Shamrock Shake helped to build the very first Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia, when Kim Hill, the young daughter of Philadelphia Eagles player Fred Hill, was battling leukemia.

• The Shamrock Sundae, with mint syrup over vanilla ice cream, was introduced in 1980.

• The "World's Largest Shamrock Shake" — 24 feet tall — was made in Chicago on St. Patrick's Day 2010.