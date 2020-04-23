During the past few days, Kelly Buchanan has been gearing up to host another iteration of the McCleary's Review, as she has been doing for nearly half a decade now.

However, instead of preparing songs to play, she's been watching videos on how to use Zoom.

The McCleary's Isolation Review takes place at 8 p.m. this Saturday, April 25, but instead of happening on stage at the venerable Marietta pub, it will occur in the form of a Zoom webinar benefiting McCleary's Pub staff.

"I just really missed doing the Review series," says Buchanan.

Buchanan says that nearly 100 Lancaster musicians have performed at the Review over the years, but Saturday's event has been set at ten. Leo DiSanto, Monica DeVitry and Shawn Gallagher are among the quarantined performers.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Between sets, Buchanan will host three rounds of music trivia. Special guest Annie Clements, touring bassist for Sugarland and Maren Morris, as well as old friend of Buchanan, will make a tuneful appearance during one of the trivia rounds. Other guests slated to appear include Scott Bookman, Loretta Bilieux and McCleary's owner Freddy States.

Thisis just the first virtual Review planned - Buchanan states that another iteration for Tellus360 and another round for McCleary's are in the works. Along with the Zoom link, additional links will be shared to help financially support the McCleary's Pub staff.

The link to the Zoom meeting will go live on the event's Facebook page on the day of the show. Find the link and more information on the McCleary's Isolation Review here.