Earlier this week, Mennonite Central Committee announced the cancellation of the 64th annual Pennsylvania Relief Sale, its largest fundraiser due to the spread of the coronavirus. The cancellation was a joint decision between the Pa. Relief Sale board of directors and the management team at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex which hosts the sale.It had been scheduled for the weekend of April 3-4. No decision has been made if the sale will be rescheduled in 2020.

The sale typically features several auctions, including the quilt auction, silent auction, country auction and children's auction as well as artisan crafts.

In past years, the sale has generated upwards of $400,000 annually. Since its inception in 1957, the sale has generated more than $16 million for MCC projects.

Other MCC operations also have been altered. MCC East Coast Material Resources Center, 517 West Trout Run Road, Ephrata, has canceled all volunteer groups until March 30. People are still able to drop off recycling donations at the red shed behind the building. Material resource and kit donations can be dropped off in the bin in the front entryway.

Local MCC Thrift shops have suspended operations for the next two weeks or until further notice. Donations are currently not being accepted. These shops includes: Columbia Re-Uzit Shop; Country Gift & Thrift Shoppe, Gap; Morgantown Reuzit Shoppe; Mount Joy Gift & Thrift; ReUzit on State, Ephrata; Re-Uzit Shop of New Holland; and The Main Street Closet in Willow Street.

