York's Appell Center for the Performing Arts announced the first shows of its 2019-2020 season.
Tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Monday, May 13. Tickets go on sale to Appell Center members a week earlier, 10 a.m. Monday, May 6. Patrons who purchase tickets to two or more shows at a time get 10 percent off their order.
Highlights of the 2019 season include Art Garfunkel, one half of the historic folk duo with Paul Simon; Mavis Staples, the soul vocalist who got her start in the Staples Singers; and trumpeter and composer Chris Botti.
For tickets and more information, visit appellcenter.org or 717-846-1111.
The full lineup is as follows.
Season Performances
Art Garfunkel In Close-Up: Friday, July 26, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.
Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes: Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.
Mavis Staples: Tuesday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m.
Gavin DeGraw: Thursday, Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
The New Power Generation: Featuring the Music of Prince: Friday, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
Dweezil Zappa – “Hot Rats and Other Hot Stuff": Sunday, Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
An Evening with Chris Botti: Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
Pink Martini: Monday, October 14th at 7:30PM
"BEAUTIFUL – The Carole King Musical": Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. (Glatfelter Insurance Broadway Series)
BLACK VIOLIN: Impossible Tour Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.
The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show: Friday, Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m.
CapLive Performances
Donavon Frankenreiter: Friday, Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Reckless Kelly: Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Shemekia Copeland: Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Darlingside: Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m.
John Waite: Friday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Dar Williams: Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m.