York's Appell Center for the Performing Arts announced the first shows of its 2019-2020 season. 

Tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Monday, May 13. Tickets go on sale to Appell Center members a week earlier, 10 a.m. Monday, May 6. Patrons who purchase tickets to two or more shows at a time get 10 percent off their order.

Highlights of the 2019 season include Art Garfunkel, one half of the historic folk duo with Paul Simon; Mavis Staples, the soul vocalist who got her start in the Staples Singers; and trumpeter and composer Chris Botti. 

For tickets and more information, visit appellcenter.org or 717-846-1111.

The full lineup is as follows.

Season Performances

Art Garfunkel In Close-Up:  Friday, July 26, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes:  Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Mavis Staples:  Tuesday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Gavin DeGraw: Thursday, Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

The New Power Generation: Featuring the Music of Prince:  Friday, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Dweezil Zappa – “Hot Rats and Other Hot Stuff": Sunday, Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

An Evening with Chris Botti: Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Pink Martini: Monday, October 14th at 7:30PM

"BEAUTIFUL – The Carole King Musical":  Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. (Glatfelter Insurance Broadway Series)

BLACK VIOLIN: Impossible Tour Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show: Friday, Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m.


CapLive Performances

Donavon Frankenreiter: Friday, Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m. 

Reckless Kelly:  Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Shemekia Copeland: Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Darlingside: Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

John Waite: Friday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Dar Williams: Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m.