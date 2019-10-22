MasterChef Junior finalist

Finalist Ivy Angst competes in the season 7 finale of "MasterChef Junior' on Fox this past June. The touring stage show based on the Fox cooking competition for kids is coming to the American Music Theatre in March.

 Greg Gayne | FOX MEDIA

"MasterChef Junior Live!," an interactive touring stage show based on the Fox TV reality show, has been added to the American Music Theatre’s 2020 schedule.

The family-friendly stage show, which features cooking demonstrations and challenges with past contestants from the Fox TV cooking competition, will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at AMT, 2425 Lincoln Highway East.

Tickets are $29 to $49 and are available starting Friday. A VIP experience, which includes a premium seat, a signed show poster and a meet-and-greet experience, is available for $125.

For tickets and more information, visit amtshows.com or call 800-648-4102.