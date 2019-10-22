"MasterChef Junior Live!," an interactive touring stage show based on the Fox TV reality show, has been added to the American Music Theatre’s 2020 schedule.
The family-friendly stage show, which features cooking demonstrations and challenges with past contestants from the Fox TV cooking competition, will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at AMT, 2425 Lincoln Highway East.
Tickets are $29 to $49 and are available starting Friday. A VIP experience, which includes a premium seat, a signed show poster and a meet-and-greet experience, is available for $125.
For tickets and more information, visit amtshows.com or call 800-648-4102.