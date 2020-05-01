Everyone working in a hospital is at the front lines of fighting COVID-19.

At the same time, restrictions to stop the spread of the virus have hampered plant growers in Pennsylvania.

Master Gardeners throughout Pennsylvania want to help both groups by giving plants to staff at two hospitals. The plants come from a wholesaler grower that’s seen sales drop. The volunteer group is looking for donations to make sure everyone gets a few plants.

“It’s a token of our appreciation and for them being there every day,” says Nancy Knauss, coordinator of the Pennsylvania Master Gardener coordinator.

The master gardener program is part of Penn State. The plants will be donated at Penn State Health system’s hospitals at Hershey and in Reading.

Knauss says she’d like to raise enough money for about 1,500 employees to receive their choice of hanging baskets filled with flowers or edible plants to add to a vegetable garden.

Donations to the fund can be made at raise.psu.edu/MasterGardeners through Tuesday, May 5.

