Editor’s note: Today we launch a new gardening column written by Lois Miklas, the coordinator of the Penn State Master Gardener Program in Lancaster County.

Miklas has served as coordinator of the program since 2015.

She previously worked for 30 years as a museum educator and has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Vanderbilt University and a Master of Arts degree from the University of Illinois.

She lives in East Hempfield Township with her husband, Jim McMahon.

The most unusual edibles in her garden are red okra and Cascade hops.

Staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic has caused us to ponder both our pastimes and food sources. Many are recalling the “victory gardens” of World Wars I and II, when the American public grew their own vegetables to conserve food resources.

If you have resolved to give vegetable gardening a try to supply fresh food and exercise for you and your family, here are some tips from the Penn State Extension Master Gardener Program to help your efforts pay off.

Grow what you like

There is no reason to invest your time and valuable garden space for vegetables that your family is not going to eat.

‘Grow vitamins at your kitchen door’

This World War II victory garden slogan holds true today. Consider finding room for a vegetable bed right near the house or in containers on the patio or deck. You will be more likely to water the plants when needed, check them for pests and disease, and harvest them on time if they are close at hand.

The site you choose should get at least six hours of sun each day. Eight to 10 hours is better for heat-loving veggies like tomatoes and peppers, while leafy greens prefer shadier spots.

Also, look through your landscaped beds for places to incorporate vegetables. Imagine purple kale and red-stemmed Swiss chard among your annuals, beans climbing a decorative trellis, or chives as a flower bed border.

Soil matters

As soon as possible, get a Penn State soil test of the area you have designated for vegetables. The results will contain specific recommendations for improving your soil to grow vegetables.

Soil test kits are normally available at Penn State Extension offices for a small fee, but since the offices are closed due to social distancing, you can replicate the kits with your own plastic bag and paperwork available online at bit.ly/PSUSoilTesting.

Timing is important

Plant the right plants at the right time. You have plenty of time to start a vegetable garden this year! Tomatoes and peppers plants will not thrive until temperatures are well above 70 F.

Warm-season vegetables such as corn and snap beans should not be sown in the ground until danger of frost is past. As the season goes on, read up on cooler weather vegetables, such as lettuce, spinach, cabbage, and broccoli, which can be planted in mid to late summer.

Dipping your green thumb into vegetable gardening will undoubtedly inspire you to learn much more. If you have specific questions about growing vegetables, soil tests or other garden issues, consult a master gardener at LancasterMG@psu.edu.

