The members of emo stalwart Piebald have come a long way from Massachusetts.

After initially forming in 1994 and disbanding in 2008, the band has been on a sort of multi-year comeback since 2016. The band's current tour brings them to Tellus360 at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Tickets are $20.

Though the band's last studio album, "Accidental Gentlemen," released in 2007, Piebald most recently released "Piebald Presents to You, a Musical Christmas Adventure" in 2019. The three song holiday EP features the original songs "Do Good Stuff," "The Rebellion of Winter" and "(All I Want for Christmas) is to Rage With My Friends."

