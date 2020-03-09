In the ’90s and early 2000s, Martina McBride was seemingly omnipresent on country radio.

“Independence Day.” “This One’s For the Girls.” “I Love You.” The barrage of hits was frequent and potent, with McBride’s powerhouse voice shining on each track.

“There are a lot of women out there making music but maybe not getting the airplay that I got when I came out. … When I came out we had Faith (Hill) and Reba (McEntire) and me and Geri Clark and Lee-Ann Womack and Shania (Twain),” McBride says. “I mean, we had a lot of women on the radio, and right now, that’s not the case.”

So, she’s doing what she can to help boost up-and-coming female country artists by bringing them on tour with her. When she kicks off her “Livin’ Life” tour in Lancaster Thursday, she’ll be joined by Hannah Ellis, a Kentucky native who was named one of Rolling Stone’s “Artists to Watch” in 2018.

IF YOU GO Who: Martina McBride. Where: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East. When: Thursday at 7. Cost: $89. More info: amtshows.com.

McBride says her set list will be a mix of recognizable hits and deep cuts in service to her longtime, devoted fans. She says Lancaster is an ideal place to start the tour.

“Some of the best country fans in the country are in Pennsylvania,” McBride says. “We’ve had such good experience there with concerts, so it’s definitely always on our list of places to hit on tour.”

The recent years haven’t been without their troubles for McBride. In June 2018, a former employee of the recording studio McBride runs with her husband, John, filed a lawsuit citing retaliation, alleging he was fired shortly after voicing concerns about how interns at the studio were treated. A judge ruled in the employee’s favor last month.

“Blackbird Studios cooperated with the Department of Labor and they found this claim was not supported by the facts,” McBride said in a 2018 statement to the Tennessean newspaper. “John and I have created a culture at Blackbird that is familial and supportive of everyone who walks through its doors.”

She declined to comment on the matter further in her interview with LNP | LancasterOnline.

McBride, 53, made her debut in 1992 with “The Time Has Come.” Since then, she’s released 14 records, started a podcast and penned two cookbooks of accessible, comfort-food recipes.

As the host of the podcast “Vocal Point,” McBride has chatted with everybody from Garth Brooks to Brenda Lee, Roseanne Cash and Howie Mandel.

“It’s more of a conversation than an interview, which I really love,” McBride says. “I get to sit down with people that I normally wouldn’t get to spend time with and just talk whatever they want to talk about.”

She says she also enjoys the creativity she’s afforded through making the cookbooks. In the most recent, 2018’s “Martina’s Kitchen Mix,” she shares special recipes like her mom’s pot roast, which she says is a staple at holidays and other family gatherings. She says cooking is her “love language.”

“It’s the way I take care of people and nurture people around me, my family and friends,” McBride says. “And music feels like that to me too. When I choose a song that I feel like is going to really make a difference to someone or mean something to them. It’s similar to cooking in a way.”

But lovers of her music shouldn’t fret that these other projects are taking time away from her music career. She says she’s already started scoping out songs she might record for her next album, in addition to a few she’s written herself. She says the project is in the “very beginning stages.”

“I definitely will release more music,” McBride says.