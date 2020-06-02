Joanne Williard, an eighth grade teacher at Martin Meylin Middle School, loves teaching language arts.

“It lets you discuss human things, the struggles that we all go through that are universal,” Williard says. “It allows for them to open up a little more that way.”

Last October, she was just getting to know her new class of students at the Lampeter-Strasburg district middle school, when a discussion led to a big idea.

After Williard led a classroom conversation about the power of words and the impact one individual can make, the students expressed interest in enacting meaningful change in their own way.

The result: a yearlong school effort by Williard’s eighth graders to raise money for Bethany Children’s Home, a nonprofit organization based in Womelsdorf that provides residential care to youth in need.

While the students’ spring fundraising plans were thwarted by the coronavirus, Williard’s class raised more than $2,000 before schools switched to remote learning in March.

They hosted a movie night at Kendig Square Movies in Willow Street in January. The business donated two theaters to the class for a night, and students sold tickets for $5 each.

“The principals came, the teachers came,” Williard says. “It was a really cool night.”

Other students held a bake sale. The class also partnered with Vinny & Thoze Guyz Pizzeria in Bridgeport, which donated 15% of its proceeds — plus $100 — one night.

Williard says it’s one of her proudest moments in her 20-plus-year teaching career.

“It’s probably the best thing I’ve ever done with students,” she says. “I cannot believe how passionate they were, and hard-working.”

Students wrote thank-you notes to donors, too, which provided an opportunity for a useful lesson: how to address an envelope.

The process

Williard let students lead the way in every part of the process, beginning with which organization they wanted to donate to. They broke into groups, each of which pitched an organization, and they voted on which cause was most worthy.

Once they connected with Bethany Children’s Home, they learned the organization’s greatest need was to create two therapeutic rooms for its residents.

The rooms, divided by gender, are designed for individual and group therapy sessions, while also being useful to youth who “are in need of a quiet space to collect their thoughts and emotions,” says Carolyn Shultz Spano, director of development at the organization. They might include therapeutic tools like music, aromatherapy and weighted blankets.

“One reason this was an exciting partnership is that the students did research to select these items for the rooms,” Shultz Spano wrote in an email. “This allowed them to learn about different therapeutic tools and make selections about which ones they thought would be most appealing to our residents.”

That was one of the most enjoyable parts of the process for Talia Hall, one of Williard’s students.

“I really enjoyed getting to make design decisions for how we were going to decorate the therapy room and make it our own,” Talia said in an email.

Plans changed

When Martin Meylin teachers and students pivoted to remote learning in March, it meant the spring fundraising events Williard’s class had scheduled would be canceled. The biggest disappointment was not being able to visit Bethany Children’s Home and decorate the room they worked hard to renovate as planned.

“I was looking forward to being able to make the rooms for the kids and being able to do it with the people in my class,” says Logan Rineer, one of Williard’s students.

Williard says she’d like to hand deliver the check herself to Bethany Children’s Home, but if she is unable to because of continued social distancing restrictions, she’ll mail the funds the students raised to the organization.

Lessons learned

Shultz Spano says Bethany Children’s Home is thankful for both the students’ generosity and thoughtfulness.

“The benefits are twofold; our residents benefit from the renovations, of course, but the students also experience the joy and importance of community service,” Shultz Spano says. “It’s a wonderful thing.”

Logan says that lesson was clear from participating in the project.

“Many people aren’t as fortunate as I am, and you should help in any way you can because it affects their lives more than you would think,” Logan says.

Talia shared similar thoughts.

“I learned how important it can be to help others in need and how rewarding it is,” Talia says. “I love everything my class has done to help all the people there. We all really came together and became connected by doing this. Even though we didn’t do everything we had planned, it was an experience none of us will ever forget.”