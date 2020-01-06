Martin Luther King Jr. in Lancaster in 1963
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks at Franklin & Marshall College on Dec. 12, 1963.

 LNP archives

Monday, Jan. 20 is a holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. For the past 25 years, there's been a national day of service. United Way of Lancaster County joined to help local nonprofits.

United Way notes King’s commitment to service. He once said, “Everybody can be great, because everybody can serve.”

Last year, more than 60 volunteers signed up locally for the day of service and completed 300 hours of work, says Audrey Lilley, manager of volunteerism and advocacy.

This year, a week from the big day of service there are spots for 160 volunteers in nine projects.

To sign up to volunteer, visit bit.ly/MLKServiceDay2020 or contact Lilley at Lilley@UWLanc.org or 717-824-8122.