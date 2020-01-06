Monday, Jan. 20 is a holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. For the past 25 years, there's been a national day of service. United Way of Lancaster County joined to help local nonprofits.
United Way notes King’s commitment to service. He once said, “Everybody can be great, because everybody can serve.”
Last year, more than 60 volunteers signed up locally for the day of service and completed 300 hours of work, says Audrey Lilley, manager of volunteerism and advocacy.
This year, a week from the big day of service there are spots for 160 volunteers in nine projects.
- At Lancaster Cemetery, volunteers are needed to review grave stones and note the location of veterans.
- Conestoga Valley Christian Community Services needs help cleaning.
- Ephrata Community Commons needs help cleaning a space that will become a community kitchen, offices as well as a classroom and competition space for an eSports team.
- The Gate House needs help preparing its new drug and alcohol residential treatment center for women in Marietta.
- Gaudenzia Lancaster has three rooms to paint at the Elsie Shenk Outpatient Center.
- Humane League of Lancaster County is looking for volunteers to sort donations and clean.
- Millersville Area Meals on Wheels needs volunteers to clean the kitchen and make crafts.
- New Hope Community Life Ministry in Quarryville needs help cleaning, installing shelving and moving displays.
- Re-Uzit Shop of New Holland needs help pricing donations and prepping them for the sales floor.
To sign up to volunteer, visit bit.ly/MLKServiceDay2020 or contact Lilley at Lilley@UWLanc.org or 717-824-8122.