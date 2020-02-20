Perhaps one of the Lancaster County Parks Department’s most popular programs is about to begin this weekend.
Maple sugaring demonstrations take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the “sugar bush’’ area of Lancaster County Central Park. Demos continue next Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
The free demonstrations do it all. First, a park naturalist will talk about which trees are the best to use (sugar maples, by the way) and how to drill and insert the spile (the device that allows the sap to drain).
Sap already collected will be boiled down in the Sugar Shack. Bear in mind, it’ll take 40 gallons of the stuff to get just one gallon of maple syrup. (Now you know why it’s so expensive!)
Maple products also will be for sale during the event.
The ongoing demonstrations are free to the public, although donations are appreciated.
Private demonstrations also are offered and can be arranged by calling 717-295-2055.