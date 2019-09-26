It’s easy to see why some people call the Landis Woods Outdoor Art Show the best-kept secret in Lancaster County. With its shady grove of trees, the site provides an intimate and peaceful place to engage with work by talented local and regional artists.

“I’ve heard people say it’s the best quality art show in Lancaster County, too,” says Bonnie Hauser, chairman of the show.

On one of the last days of summer, Hauser sits at a table on the back porch of the Boettcher House at Landis Woods in Neffsville, joined by Jennifer Cavalcante, Paris Llanso and Lisa Madenspacher — three artists who have participated in nearly every show of the 20-year event.

The Landis Woods show is a juried one, featuring 48 artists. This year’s judge is award-winning painter Richard Ressel. The show also features live music, wine from Thorn Hill Vineyards, food from the Neffsville Mennonite Church youth group, free raffles and a free 20th anniversary souvenir.

“We really support the artists and offer a lovely program for the people of the community,” Hauser says.

The three artists praise Hauser for her work as chairman and call her the “glue that holds everything together.”

“The superglue,” Llanso says.

For her part, Hauser gushes about the work that the women have contributed to the show over the years.

“I think the quality of the art at this show has become higher and higher,” Hauser says.

Cavalcante is excited to show her photography. She edits her work in Photoshop, which adds a warm, painterly tone. This year she is showing works from her “Bedroom Series,” named for the perfect lighting that shines through her bedroom window. The photographs feature arrangements of flowers from her yard, and some from occasional trips to Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home and Garden Stores.

Cavalcante has been working with photography for decades and has developed her skills with the medium as the technology has progressed.

“People said ‘the digital age is coming. You’re going to have to get used to the computer,’ Cavalcante says. “So I signed up for classes on the internet, and it’s been great. Photoshop is such a big program. It was developed to produce ‘Star Wars,’ and then they sold the program to Adobe. There’s just so much you can do in that program.”

Besides having a natural eye for photography, it’s evident Cavalcante is a sharp student because her photo editing skills give her work a unique quality.

“Her work has continued to evolve and gets more stunning as time goes on,” Madenspacher says of Cavalcante’s photography.

Madenspacher, a well-known local artist and co-owner of Picture This Custom Framing and Lisa Madenspacher Art Gallery in downtown Lancaster, has been participating in the Landis Woods shows since the beginning — and she has been painting and drawing since she was a toddler.

“Now that I have a grandson, I think everyone starts as a toddler,” Madenspacher says.

Madenspacher is showing acrylic work this year. Her painting “Tomato Pie” is an impressionist work of the building that sits across from Lititz Springs Park. The light and shadows in the piece reveal an artist who has mastered her medium.

“Doing this show and seeing other people’s work is inspiring. You want to do better. You pull more out of yourself,” Madenspacher says.

Madenspacher has worked in a variety of mediums during her lifetime, from oil and acrylic to watercolors. She’s honed her highly realistic style with commissions and portrait work, including a portrait of Judge Ronald Buckwalter that hangs in the federal courthouse in Philadelphia.

“I love doing portraits,” Madenspacher says. “People’s faces are so interesting. By the time you’re done with one, you’re so familiar with them you can get a little insight into the person. It’s fascinating and very challenging to get them right.”

Recently, Madenspacher has been moving from realistic portrait work to a more impressionistic style.

“My inherent inclination is to go realistic, but as I’ve gotten older I’ve started to enjoy the looseness of acrylics more,” Madenspacher says. “I think ‘Tomato Pie’ is an example of loosening up. In days gone by I would have had the ruler out and then you might as well just have a photograph. It’s taken me half a lifetime to figure out that it’s a painting and not just a rendering.”

Llanso is a local artist who also has mastered the art of “loosening up.” Her impasto oils often draw comparisons to van Gogh.

“Van Gogh was somebody I didn’t always love,” Llanso says. “Now I embrace it. I’ll do pieces and purposely kind of push in a little van Gogh impressionism.”

Llanso is able to create the richly textured pieces using her palette knife and “soft-as-room-temperature-butter” oils, but credits her background studying bronze sculpting at Colorado State University as another link to her impasto style.

“I’m sculpting with that paint,” Llanso says. “I’ve found a way to meld my love of color and (sculpture) and I’m pushing the medium as far as I can.”

Llanso owns a gallery on Water Street and says she witnessed the art boom in Lancaster County. And, she says, the scene is becoming more vital.

“I think (the local art scene) has found its own voice. This area is very innovative and cutting edge.”

“It’s not that we just have good artists, but we have good quality patrons,” Hauser says.

“It’s growing,” Llanso says of the art scene as she looks around at the tranquil surroundings of Landis Woods, where see has shown her work for 20 years. “Everything keeps growing, including the trees.”