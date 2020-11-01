For most people a trip to the attic might yield some holiday decorations or a box of old clothes to donate.

But for Nancy Bieber, it led to a newfound relationship with the grandmother she never knew and, eventually, a book about that grandmother’s life: “Fianna’s Story: A True Story of Love, Grief and Faith,” published by Masthof Press earlier this year.

A couple of years ago, Bieber, of Manor Township, went into her attic and began looking through the boxes of letters, documents and photographs she inherited from her parents and grandparents. Among the material was a box of letters written by, and to, Bieber’s grandmother Fianna Bucher Meyer, a devoted member of the Church of the Brethren community. Meyer died in 1915 of tuberculous. She was only 28 years old.

Like many writers, Bieber knew the ending of her story before she began writing. It was the beginning and middle of her grandmother’s life that she discovered. In the introduction to “Fianna’s Story,” Bieber illustrated how little she knew about Fianna.

“My father,” Bieber wrote, “had only faint memories of his mother. … Fianna’s death was a family tragedy we never spoke of.”

An epistolary epic

As Bieber delved into the box of letters, she quickly became immersed in Fianna’s world.

“I discovered a fascinating story. A human story,” says Bieber, a former Lower Dauphin High School English teacher and retired psychologist. “There are probably over 150 letters. I don’t know that anybody ever read the letters completely.”

As a writer, Bieber intuitively felt like Fianna’s letters could be a book. Bieber wrote the 2010 book “Decision Making and Spiritual Discernment” and blogs about spirituality on her “Garden of the Spirit Blog” hosted on her website, nancyBieber.com. It didn’t take long after she discovered Fianna’s letters for her to put pen to paper.

“I started to write,” Bieber says. “I started to write before I even read all the letters.”

Bieber may be the author of the book, but the letters play such a central part in “Fianna’s Story” that the book is essentially a collaboration between the two women. The letters at the heart “Fianna’s Story” detail Fianna’s early years in Lebanon, her education at Elizabethtown College in the early 1900s, her budding romance with Samuel Meyer, Bieber’s grandfather. Eventually, she chronicles her fight with tuberculous as she struggled with the disease at a sanatorium in White Haven.

“I felt as though I was holding a treasure, and I wanted to be a good steward of this treasure,” Bieber says. “So I wrote, and I kept on writing, and it got longer.”

Detective work

Fianna and her family and friends wrote in great detail about their daily lives. The letters were an incredible —and incredibly rare — resource for Bieber. But, she still needed to do some research to fully understand and write about Fianna’s world.

For instance, Bieber learned how prevalent tuberculosis was in the early 1900s.

She had another challenge in filling in the historical blanks, too: Bieber’s grandfather wrote his responses to Fianna’s letters in Pennsylvania Dutch.

She connected with Butch Reigart, a York County native who has taught classes on the Pennsylvania Dutch dialect for Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society.

As Bieber worked with Reigart, she discovered interesting details about Fianna and Samuel’s daily lives, and a vivid portrait of grandfather and grandmother’s short but loving relationship. She also discovered her grandfather’s sense of humor.

“I didn’t remember as a small child. I mean, he wasn’t grim, he was just not making jokes,” Bieber says.

Bieber says she spent so much time immersed in the world of the early 20th century that she sometimes felt as if she’d experienced something akin to time travel.

“I think I mentioned to my husband at one point, I’m not sure which century I’m in, after I’d spent an afternoon reading about tuberculous,” Bieber says.

Full circles

As “Fianna’s Story” reaches a wider and wider circle of readers, Bieber says she’s starting to hear the response.

“The story resonates,” Bieber says. “People have written to me and said that they were in tears at the end. And they were deeply touched by the human story.”

There were four specific readers that Bieber was eager to hear from: her granddaughters. Tessa Locke, 16, and Annika Locke, 13, live in Lancaster, while Erica Perry, 15, and Ruth Perry, 13, live in Seattle.

Bieber and her granddaughters discussed the book over Zoom, from the scientific and medical practices of the day, to their family history and their experiences with death.

“I found Fianna’s story inspiring, and I loved how supportive and close-knit her family was,” Tessa Locke wrote in an email. “I admire how strongly Fianna stuck to her morals. I am so proud of my grandmother for writing ‘Fianna’s Story.’ I love that I will be able to pass on my heritage to my children.”

Erica Bieber noted in an email how much she enjoyed learning about the mundane activities and daily chores that went with life in the early part of the 20th century. And the book inspired her too.

“I’ll keep up my journaling habit so someday, if I have grandchildren they can learn who I was as a young person as we revisit ‘Fianna’s Story’ together,” Erica Bieber wrote in an email.

As for the Fianna’s letters, they’ll eventually return to where some of them were written: Fianna’s alma mater, Elizabethtown College. Bieber says she plans on donating the letters to the college’s Young Center for Anabaptist and Pietist Studies, where they’ll be archived.

“To find such an extensive record of correspondence from a woman from a group like the Brethren, especially from the time period, is very unusual,” says Jeff Bach, recently retired director of the Young Center. “The letters, as well as the book, is an amazing gift to help us see into the life of an average woman from one of these Plain-type groups. It will greatly increase the opportunities for scholars that want to continue to study women from different kinds of Anabaptist and Plain-type groups.”

The book and the archives will allow many other people to make discoveries about life for Plain women during the early 20th century. And Bieber is happy to share her story.

“It was a privilege to discover her,” Bieber says.