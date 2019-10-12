Having just returned from the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, Brynn Hackett has a better understanding of how existing U.S. policy complicates the immigration situation at the Mexican border.

It is a policy that detains people for extended periods and separates families. Hackett acknowledges she does not have a solution to the problem, but she does believe the U.S. needs to create a “clear-cut system” to help asylum-seekers that avoids the fear tactics and the dehumanizing rhetoric that has accompanied this issue for the past three years.

Hackett is the daughter of the Rev. Don and Rila Hackett, of Manheim Township. Her father is a Presbyterian pastor who is serving as an interim at a York County church.

In 2015, Hackett was honored at the White House for a short film she made titled “Make a Difference: Take Charge” which raised $25,000 for Church World Service Global, Lancaster Immigration and Refugee Program.

At the border

She spent 2 1/2 weeks at Casa del Refugiado — House of the Refugee — run by Annunciation House, a Catholic shelter for immigrants who have been released from detention centers.

What she observed is that the vast majority of those seeking asylum are families fleeing violence in Mexico and Central America.

“We had a lot of people who were worried that their kids were going to be kidnapped,” she said. “(There was) a lot of violence.”

Hackett, a film major, is a recent Temple University graduate. Fluent in Spanish, she signed up as a volunteer after friends at school told her about their experiences as part of an immersion tour at the U.S.-Mexico border. Part of their tour included a visit to Casa del Refugiado — the recently completed 125,000-square-foot facility.

For Hackett, who has been involved in refugee resettlement with Church World Service in Lancaster since the age of 12, it was a mission she felt she needed to take.

“I always thought I’d be going overseas to Nepal or to a refugee camp somewhere, but I couldn’t deny what was going on in the U.S.,” she said.

When she arrived in El Paso on Sept. 23, the facility was processing as many as 1,500 people daily.

“You are sort of thrown right into it,” she said.

Daily shifts

The staff of volunteers worked eight-hour shifts handling asylum seekers who had been released from detention centers. The volunteers process paperwork and help the refugees find friends or family members who agreed to receive them.

“We basically give them a place to stay,” she said. “We feed them, we give them a new pair of clothes, some hygiene stuff, and we also connect them with the people who are receiving them. We try to get everyone out within 24 to 48 hours.”

Most of the meals, she said, were provided by local churches and organizations.

During her volunteer stint, she met a 26-year-old mother with a 13-year-old daughter who had health issues of her own, and an undocumented man from Alabama who feared for his English-speaking daughters when he was deported. She listened to tales of peoples’ arduous journeys to the U.S. and of women who had been raped or beaten.

Most of those who passed through the shelter, she said, “were really young families” who had fled for safety reasons.

Don Hackett said he was both excited and scared when his daughter expressed her desire to volunteer at the border.

But, he added, “this is what we raised our kids for, to listen to the voice of God and go for it. And Brynn’s pretty resourceful.”

She said the staffers included young women in their 20s and “people in their 60s, 70s and ex-Peace Corps people. It was an interesting generational gap, but we also had a lot in common.”

Her visit also gave her a unique perspective about walls, fences and borders.

“I think it’s really interesting to see the symbolism that they hold and the way that they protect us and the way we see that they protect us, but the way that they clearly divide us, too.”

The visit forced her to think more deeply about the issues of borders and immigration.

“I wouldn’t have known about it had I not been there,” she said, “but I think it’s our responsibility as citizens, as people who can vote, to make those decisions, so I think it’s important to be proactive.”

Although Annunciation House is not accepting short-term volunteers at this time, those interested in serving as short-term volunteers can go the organization’s website, annunciationhouse.org. One other way to help, she suggested, is to donate to Church World Service.