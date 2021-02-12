As early as age 2, Lancaster native Aidan Cliff was drawn into the world of THON. Nearly two decades later, he’s now a junior at Penn State University, playing a major organizational role in planning the event as development director.

He attended a THON where his older cousin, who battled childhood cancer and received financial support through THON, took to the stage as a dancer. He describes a magic in the room that was almost palpable. From that moment forward, he says knew THON was something he wanted to be a part of.

“You’ll walk into the arena, and it’s thousands of people who are all standing in solidarity for the exact same cause,” says Cliff, a Manheim Township High School graduate. “The atmosphere and the positivity that’s going on creates this sense of hope that really sticks with people.”

THON is an annual dance marathon run by students at Penn State that raises money for childhood cancer research and supports families touched by childhood cancer. With the motto “For the kids,” THON participants support Four Diamonds —a fund that covers 100% medical expenses that are not covered by insurance for eligible children. This year’s THON is virtual and kicks off at 6 p.m. Feb. 19 and runs until 4 p.m. Feb. 21.

A lifelong connection

For Cliff, THON was a part of almost everything he did growing up. Both his parents are Penn State graduates and he grew up personally impacted by the positive impact that Four Diamonds can have. When his cousin, Lauren Libhart (then Schildt), was diagnosed with leukemia, funds from Four Diamonds helped her and her family.

Juggling life as a college student and a THON development director can be a balancing act — the commitment is as much as a full-time job, Cliff says. But when things get challenging, Cliff says he reflects on why he got involved in the first place.

“Bringing it back to my personal connection always keeps me grounded and just excited about the organization on a daily basis,” Cliff says.

Lancaster memories

While growing up in Lancaster, Cliff often spent his spare time at Lancaster Central Market or enjoying some of Lancaster County’s countryside scenery. In high school, he joined Manheim Township’s golf and swimming teams to stay active.

And, of course, he felt compelled to participate in Manheim Township High School’s Mini-THON. There, he got a taste for donor and alumni relations that would lead to his involvement in the same committee in the larger THON.

“He is the kind of person that once he’s involved, he wants to give it 110%, so becoming the development director makes sense,” says Chris Sneeringer, a Manheim Township teacher and Mini-THON adviser. “I am incredibly proud of the work that he has put in and how involved he has become. He represents Manheim Township Mini-THON well.”

Sneeringer says it’s not surprising that Cliff has devoted so much of his time to THON. In high school, Cliff spent long hours making goodie bags for each Mini-THON participant and working with the swim team to create a memorable dance at the school's Four Diamonds Pageant.

“I would like to think that his experience in high school gave him the practice and confidence to succeed in his current role,” Sneeringer wrote in an email.

A different sort of THON

As the development director, Cliff said he is responsible for communicating with non-alum and corporate donors. He works with companies like Johnson & Johnson, Geico and Microsoft. Cliff said his background as a business major has helped prepare him in maintaining client relationships.

“I think he first and foremost sees the benefit of THON for the families and the people who are involved,” says Kenneth Kantz, an economics teacher at Manheim Township High School. “But he also sees it as a way for him to use his skills to support those people and to cultivate those skills for his professional life as well.”

Like most things this year, however, THON will look a little different. The Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State will not be filled to the brim with students and supporters dancing shoulder to shoulder. Instead, THON will be broadcast as a virtual livestream.

The livestream will include interactive content and videos throughout the night.

“It’s obviously a challenge and completely unprecedented,” Cliff says. “We’ve never done anything like this before so we’re really kind of rewriting the playbook.”

And this will not be Cliff’s last THON. He plans to come back next year as a volunteer and stay involved as an alum.

“Every student comes to Penn State to get an education and, hopefully, you know, prepare themselves for their career,” Cliff says. “But being involved in THON is something that’s beyond all of that.”