Manheim Township's Parker Teague, Jackson Westbrook, Abel Ismael, Jeremiah Good and Keven Perez are pictured in the finals with the Streaks taking the win over Bishop McDevitt in the February Esports Extravaganza tournament hosted by the Emerald Foundation on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Over the weekend, local high schoolers competed to see who would take top prize in this year's Emerald Foundation February Esports Extravaganza.
Over the course of two days, nearly a dozen schools in the area competed in two games, the multiplayer battle arena game ""League of Legends" and "Overwatch," a first-person shooter.
The Manheim Township Blue Streaks won in the "Overwatch" finals, beating Bishop McDevitt High School. In the "League of Legends" finals, Bishop McDevitt also placed second, after being overcome by Conrad Weiser High School.
Emerald Foundation hosted its February Esports Extravaganza tournament featuring 'League of Legends' and 'Overwatch' [photos]
The Emerald Foundation hosted its February Esports Extravaganza tournament on Saturday, February 22, and Sunday, February 23, with students competing in the games "League of Legends" and "Overwatch."
The competing schools include Penn Manor High School, Ephrata High School, Manheim Township High School, Lancaster Catholic High School, Achievement House Charter School, Bishop McDevitt High School, Conestoga Valley High School, Conrad Weiser High School, Stone Independence School and La Academia: The Partnership Charter School.
Manheim Township beat Bishop McDevitt in the finals 3-1.
