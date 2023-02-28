Ali Kamanda is a kind of alchemist. Kamanda, 45, who lives with his wife Julia, their 12-year-old daughter, Cienna, and 10-year-old son, Sekani, in Manheim Township, has a unique ability to transform the negative into the positive.

Kamanda is always trying to illuminate the good in life. He uses his powers of creativity to provide aid through his nonprofit work to the people of his native Sierra Leone — which he left at age 13 due to the civil war raging there. And he recently co-authored a children’s book with his best friend, Jorge Redmond, which began in the darkness of the 2020 murder of George Floyd and eventually found a path toward positivity.

Kamanda and Redmond’s first draft of what became “Black Boy, Black Boy: Celebrate the Power of You” had a very different tone. Angered, frustrated and confused by Floyd’s murder and the conversations Kamanda had to have with his son about it, the initial draft listed all the negative things young black boys often witness and experience.

“I said, ‘I think we need to do something different,’ ” Kamanda says. “We need to make this more hopeful. We need our sons to see what’s possible.”

“Black Boy, Black Boy” features Black role models from history and present day, including President Barack Obama; civil rights leaders such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick; artists like singer Sam Cooke, dancer Arthur Mitchell and Nigerian novelist Chinua Achebe; the inventor Elijah McCoy, the aviation pioneer Emory Conrad Malick and first Black Navy Seal member William Goines.

“It’s a love letter from a father to a son,” Kamanda says. “It’s an inspirational ode to believe in yourself and your capacity to do great things.”

The title of the book may be specific, but Kamanda says the book is really for everyone.

“It’s really a book for all children to learn about Black history but do it through the life of a young Black boy,” Kamanda says.

The 40-page book radiates hope and positivity from its subjects, the father-son relationship told in a playful but impactful rhyming style and the vibrant artwork of Ken Daley. Daley’s work earned “Black Boy, Black Boy” its first award when it won Best Illustrations in the Black KidLit Awards 2022.

The subjects in the book are all heroes who paved a positive path for young Black children, but Kamanda and his collaborators are unsung heroes doing the same kind of work: providing inspiration and acting as role models for young people.

“Ali is one of those people who makes everyone around him feel special. In his work, his art and in his interactions with others he is always finding the good in people,” says Kamanda’s wife, Julia. “I think that is what he has done with this book. He put so much love into each and every word, so the reader feels special. Our son, in particular, really connected with this project and is super proud to tell people his dad wrote it.”

Leaving home

Kamanda fondly remembers swimming in the rivers and playing games outside in Njala — a college town located in the Moyamba District of the Southern Province of Sierra Leone.

“There was a sense of community,” Kamanda says. “You lived basically as one big family.”

Kamanda recalls Njala — home to the second-largest college in Sierra Leone — as a town full of college professors, nursing students and people on a professional track.

When Kamanda was in middle school, his family moved 200 miles to the west to Freetown — the capital city located on the coast of West Africa.

When he was 13 years old, civil war broke out in Sierra Leone, and the family was forced to flee. He was abruptly cut off from everything he knew — playing with his friends, carefree days spent swimming in the river, going to school. That was all gone.

Kamanda’s mother was able to reach out to two Americans, Hope and Les Law, who had taught at the college she attended. Ironically, Hope and Les turned a hopeless situation into a hopeful one when they were able to move the family into their Colorado home until Kamanda’s family could find a place of their own. Kamanda and his family were able to escape the war, which lasted more than a decade and cost tens of thousands of lives.

Kamanda says he feels blessed to have been able to live with the Laws — who he still calls Granny and Grandpa.

“It’s one of those bittersweet things,” Kamanda says. “Because I still have family back home, but some of them were not able to leave. They suffered through the war and had experiences you can’t even fathom.”

Kamanda and his wife lived in Los Angeles for almost 10 years. After their first child was born, they moved to Lancaster where Ali’s mother was studying at the Lancaster Theological Seminary. They thought it was just going to be a stopping point along the way, but ended up loving the area.

“It’s really just turned out to be the home that we’ve always wanted,” Kamanda says. “I like the pace and love our neighborhood. So we decided to stay and we purchased our first house.”

Remembering his roots

“Black Boy, Black Boy” may be Kamanda’s first book but he has always had a creative streak in him. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in communications, and while he was there he took a master class in screenwriting with a Hollywood producer named David B. Sontag. Kamanda shined in the class, writing an original script about the civil war in Sierra Leone, called “Soldier Boy,” that impressed the Hollywood producer.

Eventually, Kamanda abandoned the idea for his movie, deciding it was not his story to tell. He makes short films on his YouTube channel and has hopes to get back into filmmaking. But, for now, he says he puts all his creative energy into the nonprofit Salone Rising, which he helps run along with the Harwell Family Foundation. The nonprofit provides small loans and offers support to women in Sierra Leone who sell things like peppers, onions or tomato paste in local markets or who have kiosks that sell bigger quantities of items such as toilet paper or biscuits. The organization also built a home for orphaned children called MamaLand.

Even though Kamanda lives more than 4,000 miles away, he remains deeply connected to Sierra Leone and the community spirit there.

“Sierra Leoneons are resilient and my hope is the culture survives,” Kamanda says. “Muslims and Christians worship together. It’s a really great example of how people can live together peacefully.”