Manheim photographer Chuck Rineer has a deep respect and appreciation for wolves.

He’s captivated by their beauty, like the rest of us. But, in his official artist’s statement, he notes the role they play in ecosystems. For instance, after wolves thinned oversized elk herds in Yellowstone National Park, new vegetation was able to grow because the massive elk were no longer trampling it, allowing other species to thrive for the first time in a decade.

That respect comes through in his nature photography. Rineer’s lens captures the animals as they really are, in all of their strength and mystery.

Luckily for Rineer, he doesn’t need to go all the way to Yellowstone to see these beautiful creatures.

In 2018, Rineer released the photo book “Wolf Sanctuary: The Wolves of Speedwell Forge,” which captures the wolves who live at the Lititz-area rescue. In their earlier lives, the wolves were abused, neglected or illegally kept as pets.

He’ll discuss the book and sign copies at Manheim Township Public Library, 585 Granite Run Drive, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. For more information, visit mtpl.info or crineerphotos.com.