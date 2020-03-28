Update: Makenna Linder's family announced on her Facebook group Wednesday that recent testing has shown Makenna's tumor has shrunk by 90 percent after several rounds of chemotherapy. In order to begin radiation treatment, Makenna was tested for the coronavirus and found to be negative, they said; she had her first radiation treatment — of an expected 27 rounds of it — on Thursday.

Makenna Linder leaps onto a pink stuffed unicorn, big enough to ride, in the corner of her Manheim living room. A proud smile erupts on her face as she declares it the biggest unicorn she’s ever had.

She’s all infectious giggles as her big brother, Brayden, gets down on the floor to play with her, creating a funny, high-pitched voice as he animates one of her brightly colored L.O.L. Surprise! dolls that he’s putting behind the wheel of her toy van.

Family photos of Makenna in the living room show her face framed by wavy brown hair. But today, she wears a white sparkly unicorn bow around her nearly bald head.

This little girl, who loves music and board games, the color pink and her hip-hop dancing classes, reading and animals, is, at just age 6, battling her second form of cancer. And she has inspired a movement in her community.

Makenna’s picture and name seem to be everywhere around Manheim.

Signs sprout from yards all over town, encouraging residents to “Pink Out for Makenna” — wear pink on a day Makenna chooses each month so the little girl knows people are pulling for her as she goes through months of grueling chemotherapy and radiation.

Whole staffs of local businesses, from dentist offices to pizzerias, wear pink T-shirts on those days.

And various fundraisers have been running for months to help Makenna’s parents, Amanda and Matt Linder, pay for her extensive medical treatments.

Recurrence

When Makenna was 3, she was diagnosed with a type of childhood cancer called a Wilms tumor. She lost a kidney to the disease.

After treatment, she was checked every few months for signs of recurrence.

Five-year-old Makenna entered Julie Reed’s kindergarten class last fall at Manheim’s Baron Elementary School. She immediately thrived as a student.

“She started my class like a normal kindergartner would,” Reed said, “and then just before Thanksgiving, she wasn’t feeling well one day, and it was just before her last six-month check to see that there was no cancer.”

But there was cancer — a different kind, called rhabdomyosarcoma, which can grow in organs. In Makenna’s case, it’s in her bladder.

“She’s a sweetheart,” Amanda Linder, a hair stylist, said as she watched her daughter and son play on the floor on a recent afternoon. The Linders live with Amanda’s mother in Manheim.

“(Makenna) always says she loves everybody in the world,” she said. “She loves everything.”

“Except bad people,” Brayden, 10, and a fifth-grader at Manheim Central Middle School, interjected.

“And bad animals,” Makenna added.

When asked how he supports his sister through her cancer battle, Brayden said, “I play with her a lot. Whatever she wants.”

While Brayden prefers wrestling and playing the saxophone, Amanda Linder said, “he plays all the things that big boys don’t like to play,” like Barbie dolls. “But he does, for Makenna.”

When Makenna is facing her painful chemotherapy treatments at Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey, “I let her squeeze my nose,” Brayden said.

“I squeeze his nose until it almost pops off!” Makenna said, giggling again.

Loves school

Brayden calls his sister “a sweet little girl who has to go through things that she absolutely hates. And she has a lot of support from people who love her and are there for her.

“And sometimes she can be a little sassy,” Brayden added. “She’s definitely a brave, strong princess.”

“She’s very active and very bright and cheerful,” said Makenna’s dad, Matt Linder, a salesman, who calls his daughter Makenna Bean. “With everything going on, she’s definitely had some down days, but all in all she’s ... just fun to be around. She’s got a lot of strength.”

“From day one, you would notice her bubbly personality and incredible smile,” Michael J. Pyle, principal of Baron Elementary, said. “As principal, you notice those things about kids. She seems like a kid who is just so excited to be here with her friends and is just well liked by everybody that comes in contact with her.”

Makenna studies at home, and wasn’t allowed to visit her school very often — even before the current closures — because her weakened immune system can’t be exposed to illness.

Reed has been tutoring her at home outside school hours, up to five hours a week.

“She’s an excellent student,” Reed said. “She’s soaring in all areas — math, reading and writing. She loves to create. ... If you would see her without sparkles or a bow, it wouldn’t be the norm.

“She’s a great reader,” Reed said, adding Makenna is reading on at least a first-grade level. “You can’t put a book in front of her without her being animated. You can’t teach that at that age. ... She adds her little twists to it” when she’s reading.

“She loves to do crafts. She loves to dance. And she loves to be with her family,” Reed added.

Community movement

Part of Makenna’s story is the community that has come to embrace her and support her and her family through her cancer battle.

Reed was so inspired by Makenna’s challenges that she started the local “Pink Out” movement for her student.

It started with a Facebook page and the sale of a few T-shirts, so groups of students and others could wear pink together, take a photo and post it on social media so the Linders can show their daughter the town is thinking about her.

Bows, bracelets and lawn signs are for sale around Manheim to raise money for Makenna’s treatment. Musicians and civic organizations have been fundraising through concerts, meals and social events.

The movement eventually snowballed into a huge Pink Out school assembly at Baron Elementary in January, where Makenna was the guest of honor and the Nittany Lion mascot was in attendance.

As a “THON kid” who has students dancing on her behalf at the massive annual Penn State fundraiser for the Four Diamonds Fund, Makenna loves Penn State, too, Reed said.

(Makenna and Brayden were on stage and in the spotlight as pep rally judges at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center for THON in February. )

The Pink Out assembly at Baron featured cheers from teachers, songs from the “Frozen” animated film and Manheim borough officials paying tribute to a brave little girl.

“Makenna! Makenna!” her classmates sitting around her yelled, trying to get a turn to talk to her during this rare visit to school.

(You can see the LancasterOnline video of the event at bit.ly/MakennaPinkOut.)

The latest evolution of the Makenna movement is Reed’s new “Be Kind” campaign inspired by the kindness she sees in her student.

“She has a huge heart, and she’s very kind to others,” Reed said.

The teacher is distributing 3,000 #BeKind cards that encourage people to “pay it forward” by doing an act of kindness for someone on Makenna’s behalf.

Matt Linder said it’s sometimes a challenge to stay positive amid all the trips he and his wife take to hospitals with their daughter.

“I think sometimes that’s tough, trying to keep the faith that everything’s going to be OK, that there’s light at the end of the tunnel (and) just keeping faith in God,” Matt Linder said.

But he calls the community support “jaw-dropping and just amazing.”

“That whole situation just gives you a high — to see all those people there to support your child,” Amanda Linder said.

Treatments

After several months of chemotherapy treatments at Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey, Makenna had surgery a couple of weeks ago at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. It was to prepare her for radiation treatments she was scheduled to start at CHOP.

Makenna turned 6 on March 11 — this month’s Pink Out Day in Manheim — and was scheduled for a radiation preparation session at the Philadelphia hospital that day. Her family had a small private birthday celebration at home on a recent Saturday.

Because of the coronavirus threat, the Linder family is staying at home, Amanda Linder said, except when they must go out for Makenna’s doctor appointments. Makenna must wear a special mask — it’s pink, with a flamingo on it — with a respirator and a charcoal filter.

Effie DiScullio of Lebanon, a medical assistant at the Penn State Children’s Hospital at Hershey, has gotten to know Makenna well over the past three years.

“She’s really brave,” DiScullio said. “She does what she’s supposed to do (during her treatments). Verbally, you know she’s not happy about it. ... She’ll says she wants to go home, but she holds very still.

“If it’s something new (in treatment), she wants to have things explained to her so she knows what’s going on,” DiScullio added.

“If she’s having a good day, she’ll take her mom’s phone, and she’ll be going around with Snapchat and taking pictures of everybody,” DiScuillo said. “Or she’ll go in and decorate somebody’s office with Post-It notes.

“She’s got a mischievous sense of humor, which is just adorable,” she added.

Brayden said his sister loves playing Grinch-themed Monopoly and watching YouTube’s popular toy-testing child star Ryan Kaji of “Ryan’s World.”

“She’s the queen of the remote right now,” he said.

Makenna’s brown eyes light up while listening to her brother talk, and she jumps into his arms. He enfolds her in a long hug.

“I love you, Makenna.”

Brayden said having seen what his sister goes through in treatment, he’d like to be a pediatric surgeon someday, treating childhood cancer.

Future veterinarian

Makenna wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up.

“I love dogs, cats, horses, flamingoes,” Makenna said. “Bunnies, giraffes ... I love every single animal.”

“You could move to Disney and work at the Animal Kingdom,” her mother said.

“And then I’d be able to see every animal in the world?” Makenna asked, her dark-brown eyes widening and her mouth dropping open.

“It’s been really neat to see people just coming out of nowhere and doing things for this family,” Reed said. “And they’re such a great family anyway. “It’s neat to see (Makenna’s) getting all the love and support she needs right now.”