Manheim Farm Show, usually the final fair of the season in Lancaster County, has been canceled.

The fair board met Thursday to talk about how to host an event that draws thousands while there are still restrictions due to COVID-19. The fair was scheduled for Oct. 5-Oct. 9.

The fair is supposed to bring the community together, says Glenn Stoltzfus, the group's president.

"If we did it, we ran the risk of more division in a lot of different ways," he says.

Manheim's cancellation follows the pausing of Ephrata Fair, Elizabethtown Fair, New Holland Farmers Fair, Denver Fair and York Fair for 2020. Organizers say they’re not sure how to plan ahead for these large events in a pandemic.

Stoltzfus says he believes this is the first cancellation since the fair was created in 1953.

Manheim fair organizers will meet next week to see if there are any fair actvities that could be held in the fall.

"We want to let the community know we are still here. We still care about them," Stoltzfus says. "It is a huge part of the community. If we can safely do something, we might do that."

The county’s other two fairs are still on, organizers say.

The 71st Solanco Fair will be Sept. 16-18.

The 96th West Lampeter Fair is still scheduled for Sept. 23-25.