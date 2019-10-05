Manheim Community Farm Show, starting this weekend, is Lancaster County’s final fair.

The fun starts Saturday with a gospel concert and continues with a new church service on fair grounds. The full fair starts Monday.

This Farm Show dates back to the early 1950s, when community members wanted to bring back a tradition put on hold for World War II. It’s a time for students in 4-H and FFA to show the animals they’ve spent months raising. The Farm Show’s also a change of pace for locals and a chance to reconnect with friends and neighbors, says Glenn Stoltzfus, president of the farm show.

Here’s more about the Manheim Community Farm Show.

When: Monday, Oct. 7-Friday, Oct. 11

Where: 502 Adele Ave., Manheim (next to Manheim Central High School).

Highlights: A gospel concert is held at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5 at Manheim Brethren in Christ Church. The fireman’s competition is Monday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. The parade is Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. Family fun night is Thursday, Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

New this year: A mechanical bull and a 33-foot slide in the shape of the Titanic will be at the farm show. There will also be free ag demonstrations plus make and take activities through the week, including make an ornament with a pedal scroll saw, build a cedar butterfly box and join a geocache challenge.

Manheim Farm Show Schedule

Monday, Oct. 7

2:30 p.m. Swine judging

5:30 p.m. Rabbit show

6:15 p.m. Baby parade

6:30 p.m. Antique tractor demonstration (Ball Field)

6:45 p.m. Opening ceremonies

7 p.m. Crowning of farm show royalty

8 p.m. Firemen’s challenge

For the full fair schedule, visit manheimfarmshow.org.

Food not to miss: French fries and milk shakes. Last year, more than six tons of French fries were sold.

Did you know? A church service will be held Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9:30 a.m. at the Champions Arena.

Manheim Farm Show: Remember when?

Where to park: There are different places to park for free, depending on the time you plan to visit the farm show. Learn more about parking.

Daytime: Parking before 4 p.m. is available at the farm show complex.

Lunchtime: Park at the lot at Manheim Central Middle School on White Oak Road and walk across the covered bridge to the food court. Noon parking is limited on Adele Avenue.

Night: Adele Avenue and the farm show complex are closed to public parking after 4 p.m. Manheim Central Middle School lot on White Oak Road is available for parking. After 5 p.m., it’s recommended to park at the Manheim Brethren in Christ Church on North Penryn Road, one mile east of the farm show complex and rid the free shuttle.

Handicap: Parking is available on Adele Avenue.

More information: manheimfarmshow.org