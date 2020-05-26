The Manheim Brethren in Christ Church observed its 110th anniversary May 22.

During the next week, the church wants to celebrate that milestone with the Manheim community by offering free sweet treats — safely delivered at a drive-thru, of course.

• From 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, the church will offer free doughnuts and coffee, at a drive-thru stand under the carport at the main entrance to the church, 54 N. Penryn Road, Manheim. Check here for more information.

• From 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, the church will offer a taste of the Manheim Farm Show by serving free "Milkshakes for Manheim."

The chocolate or vanilla milkshakes, like the ones the church makes and serves at its annual booth at the farm show in October, will also be served up at a drive-thru at the church — while supplies last. For more information on the giveaway, check here.

While the church is giving away treats for the community, it's also collecting food for the Manheim Central Food Pantry. Check here for the pantry's current needs.

The church first met as a congregation, to worship together, on May 22, 1910.