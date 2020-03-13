I recently attended a musical concert given by the Harrisburg Mandolin Ensemble at the Lititz Public Library. Their vast talent and repertoire is amazing, and it brought back memories of another talented mandolin player I know: my dad.

Frank Mason was born in 1915, the fifth eldest in a family of 13 children.

He graduated high school from a very small town in southern Ohio in 1933. Living in a large farming family during the Depression, there was no money available to send him to college. So he made a bargain with my grandfather.

Dad would stay home and run the farm while Granddad, who had a local connection, was able to get a job working for the highway department.

This arrangement lasted for three years, during which time my father played in a band on weekends at local barn dances for fun and a little extra cash.

He played the mandolin, banjo, guitar and piano. Dad was self-taught and couldn’t read sheet music, so he played “by ear.”

As the band, created and fronted by Cowboy Copas, grew more popular, they also played at honky-tonks throughout southern Ohio. Dad’s brother once related a story that my dad wasn’t yet old enough to be in a bar, so he had to be snuck in to play those gigs.

At the end of those three years, Dad finally went off to college with the help of student loans, and the band went on to their own fame.

After my father came home from World War II, he was contacted by Cowboy Copas asking if he wanted to rejoin the band.

Dad declined, saying he wanted to find a stable job, get married and raise a family.

During the remaining years of his life, Dad kept playing his beloved instruments but only at home or with his brothers at family get-togethers.

It makes me wonder about what could have been had another path been chosen.

I have my father’s mandolin (not his first one), banjolin and picks. I can play a few chords on the mandolin but then need to stop. It has metal strings, and I haven’t built up any fingertip calluses.

His original banjolin is in disrepair, and I have it only as a keepsake.

The author lives in Lititz and is retired from the Warwick School District, where she was both an assistant school principal and principal. Popular country singer Cowboy Copas, with whom Frank Mason had performed, died in the 1963 plane crash that killed Patsy Cline.