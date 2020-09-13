Certified Public Accountant Corey Kuchinsky, working his weekend pop-up Pizza Tent outside the Crowded Kitchen on Plum Street in Lancaster Friday August 28, 2020. Girlfriend Hannah Dieringer, takes an order out to a waiting customer.
For more than a month, Corey Kuchinsky, a 26-year-old Pottsville native who now lives in Lancaster, has been spinning out personal-sized sourdough pizzas off the back of his pickup every Friday outside the Crowded Cookhouse Commissary in eastern Lancaster city.
Graduating in 2017 with a degree in accounting, Kuchinsky is a full-time certified public accountant with Deloitte, an accounting firm in Harrisburg — and a love for pizza.
He started with one oven, making pies for friends and family for about two years.
They would tell him the pizza was “better than anything I have tasted around here,” Kuchinsky said. And that’s when things started to click.
He wasn’t looking for a huge investment, so he opted for Pizza Tent, a mobile, pop-up pizza-making business.
“I was looking for something I could get into without a ton of money, and I have this great job as a bedrock,” he said. "People across the country are doing more of this ghost kitchen model. It became this idea where I didn’t want to do a restaurant, and I didn’t want to do a food truck.”
Kuchinsky found his passion for pizza while working in food services as a student at Lebanon Valley College. There he was introduced to the craft of pizza-making.
He likes to joke that he “learned everything the wrong way there.”
After tinkering with his dough recipe for about a year, Kuchinsky finally found the success he was looking for.
He began getting ideas for different doughs from the United Kingdom. There’s a whole community online for geeky dough science, he said.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
“That’s the big thing that sucked me in. The fermentation process for dough is pretty crazy. It’s a rabbit hole,” he said.
He describes his pizzas as something between a Neapolitan and an American style.