For more than a month, Corey Kuchinsky, a 26-year-old Pottsville native who now lives in Lancaster, has been spinning out personal-sized sourdough pizzas off the back of his pickup every Friday outside the Crowded Cookhouse Commissary in eastern Lancaster city.

Graduating in 2017 with a degree in accounting, Kuchinsky is a full-time certified public accountant with Deloitte, an accounting firm in Harrisburg — and a love for pizza.

He started with one oven, making pies for friends and family for about two years.

They would tell him the pizza was “better than anything I have tasted around here,” Kuchinsky said. And that’s when things started to click.

He wasn’t looking for a huge investment, so he opted for Pizza Tent, a mobile, pop-up pizza-making business.

“I was looking for something I could get into without a ton of money, and I have this great job as a bedrock,” he said. "People across the country are doing more of this ghost kitchen model. It became this idea where I didn’t want to do a restaurant, and I didn’t want to do a food truck.”

Kuchinsky found his passion for pizza while working in food services as a student at Lebanon Valley College. There he was introduced to the craft of pizza-making.

He likes to joke that he “learned everything the wrong way there.”

After tinkering with his dough recipe for about a year, Kuchinsky finally found the success he was looking for.

He began getting ideas for different doughs from the United Kingdom. There’s a whole community online for geeky dough science, he said.

“That’s the big thing that sucked me in. The fermentation process for dough is pretty crazy. It’s a rabbit hole,” he said.

He describes his pizzas as something between a Neapolitan and an American style.

“Little bit crispy, little bit soft,” Kuchinsky said.

Pizzas come in several varieties, from cheese toppings to garden veggies and hot honey sauce.

All of Pizza Tent’s advertising is done through Facebook and its Instagram account, @Pizza_Tent.

Customers place their orders by Thursday evening using the app Slotted at slotted.co/pizza911, where they choose the kind of pizza and a time-slot for pickup at Kuchinsky’s truck.

Pizzas can be picked up from 5-7 p.m. outside the Crowded Cookhouse Commissary, 347 N. Plum St., Lancaster.

Kuchinsky is parked on Plum Street every Friday, but he also makes pizzas at farmers’ markets or other local events on Saturdays and Sundays. Those locations can be found on his social media.

Kuchinsky went from selling 20 pizzas on opening weekend July 24 to selling more than 60 on his busiest. His time slots routinely sell out, and averages about 40 pizzas on a Friday night.

