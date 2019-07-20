Artists, crafters and musicians: Lancaster Public Library wants to share your projects along with how you made them at the second annual Makerfest.

The makerfest will be Saturday, July 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library on 125 N. Duke St. The free event is open to the public.

Last year was the first time the library held a makerfest, says Leigh Kaliss, library volunteer and outreach coordinator. While nobody displayed what they made, plenty of people showed up to watch demonstrations from Make717, a local makerspace with tools. A 3D printer was especially popular.

Make717 will be back this year to demonstrate some of their tools. A Make717 member in high school will bring a Rubix's Cube solving machine he made with a custom-printed circuit board and Arduino programming. The makerspace will also have air-powered wobbler engines and electronic and programming projects. With parental approval, teens ages 12 and up will be allowed to make a cut with a lathe.

And this year, a few people have signed up to show off what they’ve made, Kaliss says. Someone is crafting with cardboard and another maker is building a drone.

The library’s youth services department is still looking people to exhibit at the makerfest, including children, teens and families. To register, visit the youth services desk at the library or download the registration form here: tinyurl.com/lplmakerfest.

The library also has a few upcoming STEM events for children.

For STEM night, Monday, July 22 at 6 p.m., kids ages 9 and older will learn about aerodynamics by working with gliders. This event is in partnership with Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology STEM in Gear program.

Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania will bring a mobile STEM program for girls and boys ages 8 to 12, Wednesday, July 31, at 4 p.m.

In the Picking up STEAM program, Monday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m., kids ages 5-12 will make vehicles from recycled materials and race them.