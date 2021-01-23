Make your own jellyfish air plant terrarium, mix suet for the birds: 51 classes for plant lovers to try in January

If you want to make a floral arrangement, learn how to raise chickens and keep houseplants alive, there are dozens of classes to check out, online and in-person throughout January.

Throughout the Lancaster County region, there are hands-on classes that teach things like how to make a staghorn fern wall mount and suet cakes for birds. There also are virtual classes on topics like attracting hummingbirds to your garden plus virtual talks with Piet Oudolf and Doug Tallamy.

The in-person events are limited to small groups so don’t wait to sign up. Some of the virtual events in the fall sold-out quickly as well.

If you have any additional events or talks to share, email enegley@lnpnews.com

Wednesday, Jan. 6, Everything about Orchids. This online course from Longwood Gardens includes a look at the garden’s orchid collection and how to grow your own orchids. Free. Registration closes Jan. 6. The course ends Jan. 19. Register online at bit.ly/LGOrchids.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 6:30 p.m. Master Watershed Steward Open House. This virtual program from Penn State Ag Extension explains this volunteer program. Free. Register online at bit.ly/MWStewardLanc.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 7 p.m. Winter Wonderland with Alice’s Table. Learn how to make a winter white floral arrangement in this virtual class. $65 (includes materials). Register online at bit.ly/WWonderlandAT.

Thursday, Jan. 7, 9-10:30 a.m. Prairie-side Chat with designer Piet Oudolf. This online presentation (part of New Directions in the American Landscape’s virtual winter series) is an interview with the designer of gardens like the High Line. $38. Register online at bit.ly/OudolfChat.

Friday, Jan. 8, 11 a.m.-noon. Virtual Gentle Flow Yoga in the Garden. Join a virtual yoga class set in the gardens at Scott Arboretum. Free. Register online at bit.ly/ScottYoga.

Friday, Jan. 8, 11 a.m. Restoring the Little Things that Run the World. This webinar from Cavano's Perennials with entomologist Doug Tallamy will talk about creating landscapes that support pollinators and insects key to our ecosystem. $10 per person. Register online.

Friday, Jan. 8, 6 p.m. Make a Beach Glass Slope planter with Plant Nite in this virtual class. $50, includes supplies. Register online (a week in advance so supplies arrive in time) at bit.ly/BeachPlanter.

Saturday, Jan. 9, 11 a.m.-noon. Pruning Trees and Shrubs. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension reviews the reasons to prune, the best methods and the right time. $4. Register at bit.ly/PruningClass (click "agenda" to find this session.)

Saturday, Jan. 9, 11 a.m.-noon. Kokedama workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. Make a kokedama string garden. $15, includes materials. Register at 717-392-4875 or online at bit.ly/KokedamaJ9.

Sunday, Jan. 10, 1-2:30 p.m. Are You Ready for Some Sugaring? Learn about maple trees and how to turn sap into syrup. $3 per person (ages 15 and older) at Lancaster County Central Park. Register online or call 717-295-2055.

Sunday, Jan. 10, 2-3 p.m. A Guide to Restoring the Little Things that Run the World. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, entomologist Doug Tallamy will share the essential roles insect play in ecosystems. Free. Register online at bit.ly/TallamyScott.

Monday, Jan. 11, 2:30 p.m. Fun with Plants: DIY Home Hydroponics. In this virtual session from the Pennsylvania Farm Show, learn how to make a hydroponic planter. Free. Watch online at facebook.com/PAFarmShow.

Monday, Jan. 11, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Fern Kokedama and Macrame Hanger workshop. This virtual workshop shows how to make a fern kokedama and create a macramé hanger from Terrarium Therapy and Knotting Tides. $65, includes materials. Register online (due two weeks prior to ship materials) at bit.ly/FernKodedama.

Tuesday, Jan. 12, 8 a.m. Backyard Woodlots. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension covers how to maintain wooded areas and protect wildlife. Free. Register online at bit.ly/Woodlots.

Tuesday, Jan. 12, 9:15-10 a.m. Techniques for Managing Some Common Household Insect Pests. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension will share how to control some insect pests, like cockroaches and ants. Free. Register online at bit.ly/InsectPestClass.

Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2:30 p.m. Fun with Plants: Make a Light Maze. In this virtual session from the Pennsylvania Farm Show, learn about phototropism, how plants move in response to light. Free. Watch online at facebook.com/PAFarmShow.

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 10-11:30 a.m. Hummingbirds in Your Garden workshop. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center will share how to make your yard a haven for hummingbirds. $29. Register online at bit.ly/HummingbirdGardenA.

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 1-2 p.m. Small and Backyard Poultry: Ask the Expert. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension will answer questions about raising small flocks of poultry. Free. Register online at bit.ly/BackyardChickenClass.

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2:30 p.m. Fun with Plants: Grow New Plants with Food Scraps. In this virtual session from the Pennsylvania Farm Show, learn how to reduce food waste by re-growing vegetables from scraps. Free. Watch online at facebook.com/PAFarmShow.

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 3-4 p.m. Find Peace with Pastels. This online class from Longwood Gardens focuses on pastel flowers. $29. Register online at bit.ly/LGPastelPlants.

Thursday, Jan. 14, 8-9 a.m. Creating a Backyard Oasis for Wildlife. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension will explore ways to create wildlife habitat and reduce problems with nuisance wildlife. Free. Register online at bit.ly/WildlifeOasis.

Thursday, Jan. 14, 1-2:30 p.m. Prairie-side Chat with Charles Birnbaum. This online presentation (part of New Directions in the American Landscape’s virtual winter series) is an interview with the former coordinator of the National Parks Service Historic Landscape Initiative and founder of the Cultural Landscape Foundation. $38. Register online at bit.ly/BirnbaumChat.

Thursday, Jan. 14, 2:30 p.m. Fun with Plants: Plant-Based Tie Dye. In this virtual session from the Pennsylvania Farm Show, learn how to make use vegetables like beets, carrots and cabbage to create tie-dye clothing. Free. Watch online at facebook.com/PAFarmShow.

Thursday, Jan. 14, 7 p.m. Walking in a Winter White Wonderland with Alice’s Table. Learn how to make a winter white floral arrangement in this virtual class. $65 (includes materials). Register online at bit.ly/WWWflowers.

Friday, Jan. 15, 2:30 p.m. Fun with Plants: Water Filtration. Details aren’t yet finalized for this virtual session from the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Free. Watch online at facebook.com/PAFarmShow.

Saturday, Jan. 16, 11 a.m.-noon. Staghorn Fern Wall Mount workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. Make a living piece of art. $25, includes materials. Register at 717-392-4875 or online at bit.ly/StaghornMount.

Saturday, Jan. 16, 11 a.m.-12:30 a.m. Forests and Flowers workshop. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center will share how forests influence wildflower diversity. $25. Register online at bit.ly/ForestsFlowers.

Monday, Jan. 18, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Macrame and Air Plant Wreath workshop. This virtual workshop shows how to make an air plant wreath and add macramé knots from Terrarium Therapy and Knotting Tides. $65, includes materials. Register online (due two weeks prior to ship materials) at bit.ly/MacrameAirPlant.

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 7-8:15 p.m. Houseplant Master Class: Houseplant Basics. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension will cover the basics of houseplants: soil, light, humidity, watering and more. $5. Register online at bit.ly/HouseplantClass.

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 7-8:15 p.m. Schoolyard Habitats: Restoring Native Habitat, One Schoolyard at a Time. This online presentation (part of New Directions in the American Landscape’s virtual winter series) will focus on Audubon Connecticut Schoolyard Habitat Program. Free. Register online at bit.ly/SchoolHabitat.

Wednesday, Jan. 20, noon-1:30 p.m. Vaux-le-Vicomte, France’s Best-Kept Secret. This online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will discuss transforming this 16th-century garden into a modern space.$35 for non-members. Register online at bit.ly/PHSVicomte.

Wednesday, Jan. 20, 5:30-7 p.m. Hummingbirds in Your Garden workshop. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center will share how to make your yard a haven for hummingbirds. $29. Register online at bit.ly/HummingbirdClassB.

Starts Wednesday, Jan. 20, 6-7:30 p.m. Beekeeper Training at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. This two-year program includes online classes and in-the-field sessions. $750 for the two-year program. Register online at bit.ly/HornBees or 717-757-6441.

Thursday, Jan. 21, noon-1 p.m. Desert Super Bloom and Southern California Highlights. Take a virtual tour of desert gardens from Scott Arboretum. Free. Register online at bit.ly/DesertBloomScott.

Friday, Jan. 22, 11 a.m.-noon. Virtual Gentle Flow Yoga in the Garden. Join a virtual yoga class set in the gardens at Scott Arboretum. Free. Register online at bit.ly/ScottYogaJ22.

Friday, Jan. 22, 7 p.m. Beat the Winter Blues with Blooms with Alice’s Table. Learn how to make a winter floral arrangement in this virtual class. $65 (includes materials). Register online at bit.ly/WinterBluesFloral.

Saturday, Jan. 23, 9:30 a.m.-noon. Winter Ecological Gardening Workshop with Waxwing EcoWorks at Homefields Inc., Millersville. This in-person outdoors workshop will teach about winter practices such as seeding native mini-meadows and managing invasive species. $37. Register online.

Saturday, Jan. 23, 11 a.m.-noon. Suet Cake Making workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. Learn how to make suet cakes for birds. $10, includes materials. Register at 717-392-4875 or online at bit.ly/SuetClass.

Saturday, Jan. 23, 1 p.m. Dr. Tanya Renner, an assistant professor of entomology at Penn State a member of the Center for Parasitic and Carnivorous Plants will give a virtual talk for Mid-Atlantic Carnivorous Plant Society. Non-members are welcome. Free. Register online.

Saturday, Jan. 23, 7 p.m. Make a Lily Bowl planter with Plant Nite in this virtual class. $50, includes supplies. Register online (a week in advance so supplies arrive in time) at bit.ly/LilyBowl.

Wednesday, Jan. 27, noon-12:30 p.m. Virtual Berries and Bark Tour. This virtual tour from Scott Arboretum will highlight bark and berries in the garden. Free. Live on Facebook at bit.ly/ScottArbor.

Wednesday, Jan. 27, 6-7 p.m. Health, Justice and Protection of our Madre Tierra: Engaging Latino Communities in Climate Action with Lancaster Conservancy. This virtual lecture will share methodologies, case studies and insights on mobilizing Latino communities around Mother Earth. Free. Register online at bit.ly/MadreTierraTalk.

Wednesday, Jan. 27, 7 p.m. Woods in Your Backyard. This webinar series (with nine sessions) from Penn State Ag Extension will share how to create and enhance natural areas in your 10 acres of less. $45. Register online at bit.ly/BackyardWoods.

Thursday, Jan. 28, noon-1 p.m. Conehead convention. This virtual talk from Scott Arboretum will share stories and images from the 2019 National Meeting of the American Conifer Society. Free. Register online at bit.ly/Coneheadconvention.

Friday, Jan. 29, 8 a.m. Conifer Identification for Home Gardeners. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension will show how to ID coniferous ornamentals. $35. Register online at bit.ly/ConiferID.

Friday, Jan. 29, 7 p.m. Make a Juniper Bonsai Tree planter with Plant Nite in this virtual class. $55, includes supplies. Register online (a week in advance so supplies arrive in time) at bit.ly/BonsaiJuniper.

Saturday, Jan. 30, 11 a.m.-noon and 1-2 p.m. Jellyfish Air plant Terrarium workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. Create an Under the Sea terrarium with air plants in shells. $35, includes materials. Register at 717-392-4875 or online (11 a.m. is sold out) and (1 p.m.).

Saturday, Jan. 30, 5 p.m. Chasing Away the Winter Blues with Blooms with Alice’s Table. Learn how to make a winter floral arrangement in this virtual class. $65 (includes materials). Register online at bit.ly/3nV1I5L.

Ongoing, Floral Design Basics. This online course with six modules from Longwood Gardens gives the foundational skills to create arrangements. $99. Register online at bit.ly/3pkjaRp through March 21.

Ongoing, Everything Aquatics. This online course from Longwood Gardens includes a look at the garden’s water plants and how to grow your own. Free. Register online at bit.ly/2KJckFY through March 26.

Ongoing, The World of Plants: Exploring Horticulture. This online course from Longwood Gardens covers topics like evolution and diversity of plants, pruning bonsai and Longwood’s plant acquisitions. Free. Register online at bit.ly/2LZJjqe through March 26.

And looking into February:

(Starts) Monday, Feb. 1. Forest Landowner Conference. This webinar series (with four session) from Penn State Ag Extension has sessions on vernal pools, riparian buffers, harvesting timber and fostering old growth forest. Free. Register online.

Tuesday, Feb. 2, noon-12:30 p.m. Virtual Winter Interest Tour. This virtual tour from Scott Arboretum will highlight spots of winter interest in the garden. Free. Live on Facebook.

Tuesday, Feb. 2, noon-1:30 p.m. Navigating Race and Inclusivity in Community Gardens. This online presentation (part of New Directions in the American Landscape’s virtual winter series) will focus on ensuring community gardens do more help than harm. Free. Register online.

Wednesday, Feb. 3, 7 p.m. Galentine’s Day Floral Workshop with Alice’s Table. Learn how to make a floral heart arrangement in this virtual class. $85 (includes materials). Register online.

Thursday, Feb. 4, noon-1 p.m. A Year in the Sierras. This virtual talk from Scott Arboretum will share experiences working at outdoor schools in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada. Free. Register online.

Thursday, Feb. 4, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Living Moss Succulent Wreath workshop. This virtual workshop shows how to make a living moss succulent wreath from Terrarium Therapy. $75, includes materials. Register online (due two weeks prior to ship materials).

Friday, Feb. 5, 11 a.m.-noon. Virtual Gentle Flow Yoga in the Garden. Join a virtual yoga class set in the gardens at Scott Arboretum. Free. Register online.

Friday, Feb. 5, 7 p.m. Love is in the Blooms with Alice’s Table. Learn how to make a floral Valentine’s Day arrangement in this virtual class. $65 (includes materials). Register online.

Saturday, Feb. 6, 9-10:30 a.m. Native Plants for Winter Interest and Wildlife with Waxwing EcoWorks. This webinar will cover 20 native plants best for winter and tips to support bees, butterflies and songbirds. $22. .

Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m. How to Grow Anemone and Ranunculus workshop at Flourish Flowers, East Earl. $78, includes materials to make a small arrangement. Register online.

Tuesday, Feb. 9, 6-7 p.m. Houseplant Parenting 101. This online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will discuss collecting and caring for indoor plants. $15 for non-members. Register online.

Thursday, Feb. 9, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Make a Succulent Planter workshop. This virtual workshop shows how to fill your own container with a succulent garden from Terrarium Therapy. $35 (small) and $50 (large), includes materials. Register online (due two weeks prior to ship materials).

Wednesday, Feb. 10, noon-1:30 p.m. Native Plants for Winter Interest and Wildlife with Waxwing EcoWorks. This webinar will cover 20 native plants best for winterand tips to support bees, butterflies and songbirds. $30. Register online.

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 7-9 p.m. Living on a Few Acres: Maple Syrup Production and Beekeeping. This webinar series from Penn State Ag Extension shows how to start producing maple syrup and extracting honey. $5. Register online.