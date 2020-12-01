If you want to make a holiday wreath, learn about pruning or how to start beekeeping, there are dozens of classes to check out, online and in-person throughout December.

Throughout the Lancaster County region, there are hands-on classes that teach things like how to make a kokedama string garden, a holiday terrarium or a centerpiece arrangement.

There also are virtual events to learn how to design a great garden and how to make a Christmas tree with succulents.

There are 40 events to help your houseplants and improve your landscape and some are free.

The in-person events are limited to small groups and some of the virtual events have early deadlines for materials delivery so don’t wait to sign up.

(Update: Sold out) Tuesday, Dec. 1, 6:30 p.m. Christmas Mantle Garland workshop at Flourish Flowers, East Earl. $115, includes materials. Register online.

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m.-noon. Elegant Winter Container workshop. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center will share how to create a nature-inspired floral arrangement. $59, includes materials. Details: mtcubacenter.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 4-5:15 p.m. Spotted Lanternflies and Honey Bees. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension will cover spotted lanternflies and honey. $5. Register online.

Thursday, Dec. 3, 4-5 p.m. Gardens and Tonic: Wreath Making Q&A. This virtual meeting from Scott Arboretum will focus on feedback on making wreaths at home. Free. Registration online.

(Update: Sales ended) Thursday, Dec. 3, 7-8 p.m. Holiday Classic Globe workshop. This virtual workshop shows how to make a holiday globe filled with succulents and wintery greens from Terrarium Therapy. $50-60, includes materials. Register online.

(Update: Sold out) Thursday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m. Deck the Halls! Holiday Wreath workshop with Alice’s Table. Learn how to make a wreath in this virtual class. $75 (includes materials). Register online.

Friday, Dec. 4, 3-7 p.m. Open Kokedama Bar at Ken’s Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. Stop in and learn how to make a kokedama string garden. $3 plus the cost of the plant. Details: 717-768-3922 or online.

Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Pop-up Plant Bar with Terrarium Therapy at Makers Market at The Shops@Rockvale, 35 S. Willowdale Dr., Lancaster. Build your own succulent arrangement, prices vary from $5-$60. Pre-registration is suggested.

Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m.-noon. Greens and Gifts: Bringing Nature into your Home for the Holidays. These webinars from Penn State Ag Extension include one (10-11 a.m.) on pruning greens for holiday decorating and one (11 a.m.-noon) on creating a table centerpiece with natural elements from your garden. Free. Register online.

Saturday, Dec. 5, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Open Kokedama Bar at Ken’s Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. Stop in and learn how to make a kokedama string garden. $3 plus the cost of the plant. Details: 717-768-3922 or online.

Saturday, Dec. 5, 11 a.m.-noon. Fresh Greens Candle Centerpiece workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. $30 includes materials and plants. Register at 717-392-4875 or online.

Saturday, Dec. 5, 5 p.m. Tis the Season for Wreaths Holiday Wreath workshop with Alice’s Table. Learn how to make a wreath in this virtual class. $75 (includes materials). Register online.

Sunday, Dec. 6, 9-11 a.m. The Living Landscape at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. This is an ecological adventure walk. $15. Register online.

Monday, Dec. 7, 5 p.m. Principles of Garden Design: The Elements of Success. This webinar from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will include a discussion about how to design a winning garden. $35 for non-members. Register online.

Wednesday, Dec. 9, 4-5:15 p.m. Identification of Honey Bee Diseases. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension will show how to identify problems beekeepers face. $5. Register online.

Wednesday, Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m. Monstera Deliciosa 101 online workshop. This webinar from The Sill focuses on the Swiss cheese plant. Free. Register online.

Thursday, Dec. 10, noon-1:30 p.m. Pruning for the Home Landscape. This webinar from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society focuses on when and how to prune woody plants for optimal health, beauty and longevity. $35 for non-members. Register online.

Thursday, Dec. 10, 7 p.m. Deck Your Doors, Holiday Wreath workshop with Alice’s Table. Learn how to make a wreath in this virtual class. $75 (includes materials). Register online.

Friday, Dec. 11, 6 p.m. Bright and Snowy Blooms workshop with Alice’s Table. Learn how to make a frosty floral arrangement in this virtual class. $65 (includes materials). Register online.

Friday, Dec. 11, 6:30-8 p.m. Make a succulent Christmas tree with Terrarium Therapy. This virtual workshop shows you how to create a succulent arrangement in the shape of a Christmas tree. $75-95, includes materials. Register online.

Friday, Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m. Deck The Halls! Holiday Wreath workshop with Alice’s Table. Learn how to make a wreath in this virtual class. $75 (includes materials). Register online.

Saturday, Dec. 12, 10-11:30 a.m. The Language of Flowers: Pollination Ecology for Gardeners. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center covers the complex ways plants reproduce. $29. Register online.

Saturday, Dec. 12, 11 a.m.-noon. Holiday Wreath Decorating workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $35 includes materials and to make a 22-inch Douglas Fir wreath. Extra elements can be purchased. Register at 717-392-4875 or online.

Saturday, Dec. 12, 11 a.m.-noon. Winter Sowing. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension explains how to grow strong, healthy seedlings without indoor space or equipment. $4. Register online.

Saturday, Dec. 12, noon. Make a Christmas planter with Plant Nite at the Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey. $47. Register online.

Saturday, Dec. 12, 1-3 p.m. The Beauty of Botany plant identification walk at Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center, 3025 New Holland Road, Reading. Free. Register online.

Tuesday, Dec. 15, 6:30-8 p.m. Make a succulent Christmas tree with Terrarium Therapy. This virtual workshop shows you how to create a succulent arrangement in the shape of a Christmas tree. $75-95, includes materials. Register online.

Wednesday, Dec. 16, noon-12:30 p.m. Virtual Holly Collection Tour. This virtual tour from Scott Arboretum will highlight the garden’s holly collection. Free. Register online.

Wednesday, Dec. 16, 4-5:15 p.m. Artificial Insemination in Beekeeping. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension will explain artificial insemination of virgin queen bees. $5. Register online.

Thursday, Dec. 17, 4-5 p.m. Gardens and Tonic: Spirit of Place, The Making of a New England Garden. This virtual talk from Scott Arboretum will explore how a single garden relates to the larger landscape. Free. Register online.

Thursday, Dec. 17, 6:30-8 p.m. Make a terrarium in a tree-shaped planter with Terrarium Therapy. This virtual workshop shows you how to create a succulent arrangement in the shape of a Christmas tree. $55-70, includes materials. Register online.

Thursday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m. Winter Wreaths workshop with Alice’s Table. Learn how to make a wreath in this virtual class. $75 (includes materials). Register online.

Friday, Dec. 18, 1-3 p.m. Natural Holiday Arrangement. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center shows how to make a holiday arrangement with natural materials that can be picked up at the garden. $59. Register online.

Friday, Dec. 18, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Virtual Gentle Flow Yoga in the Garden. Join a virtual yoga class set in the gardens at Scott Arboretum. Free. Registration is required. Register online.

Saturday, Dec. 19, 11 a.m.-noon. Winter Terrarium workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. $20 includes materials and three plants. Bring your own container or purchase one at the store. Register at 717-392-4875 or online.

Saturday, Dec. 19, 3 p.m. Making Spirits Bloom workshop with Alice’s Table. Learn how to make a Klausjagen arrangement in this virtual class. $65 (includes materials). Register online.

Saturday, Dec. 19, 5 p.m. Tis the Season for Wreaths Holiday Wreath workshop with Alice’s Table. Learn how to make a wreath in this virtual class. $75 (includes materials). Register online.

Saturday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m. Ugly Sweater Virtual Plant Party with Terrarium Therapy. This virtual workshop shows you how to make a succulent and evergreen arrangement in a plaid planter. The dress code is ugly sweater. $53, includes materials. Register online.

Wednesday, Dec. 23, 5 p.m. Virtual Kids Holiday masterclass with Alice’s Table. Learn how to make a holiday arrangement in a vase in this virtual class. $65 (includes materials). Register online.

Wednesday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m. Merry and Bright Blooms with Alice’s Table. Learn how to make a Klausjagen arrangement in this virtual class. $65 (includes materials). Register online.

And looking into January:

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 6:30 p.m. Master Watershed Steward Open House. This virtual program from Penn State Ag Extension explains this volunteer program. Free. Register online.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 7 p.m. Winter Wonderland with Alice’s Table. Learn how to make a winter white floral arrangement in this virtual class. $65 (includes materials). Register online.

Saturday, Jan. 9, 11 a.m.-noon. Pruning Trees and Shrubs. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension reviews the reasons to prune, the best methods and the right time. $4. Register online.

Sunday, Jan. 10, 2-3 p.m. A Guide to Restoring the Little Things that Run the World. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, entomologist Doug Tallamy will share the essential roles insect play in ecosystems. Free. Registration is required. Register online.