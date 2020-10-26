If you want to make a centerpiece, learn about gardening, there are dozens of classes to check out, online and in-person throughout November.

Throughout the Lancaster County region, there are hands-on classes and meet-ups that teach things like how to make your own terrarium, learn how to identify plants in the woods and craft a wreath that birds will like.

There also are lots of virtual events to learn something new about plants and wildlife plus manage stormwater.

There are more than 30 events to help your houseplants and improve your landscape.

The in-person events are limited to small groups so don’t wait to sign up.

Sunday, Nov. 1. Final day for Pumpkin Glow at Hershey Gardens. Included with garden admission. Details: Hersheygardens.org.

Sunday, Nov. 1, 1-2:30 p.m. Bring Bluebirds to Your Garden. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center will share tips to support bluebirds. $29. Details: mtcubacenter.org.

Sunday, Nov. 1, 2-3 p.m. Only the Best: Top-Rated Perennials. This webinar from Scott Arboretum will focus on research findings on the top perennials. Free. Register online.

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 4-5:15 p.m. Beekeeping Philosophy. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension will cover different ways to respond to beekeeping challenges. $5. Register online.

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 7-8:30 p.m. Corner of the Garden: Gardening as you Age. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension teaches how to garden smarter as you age. $5. Register online.

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 7-8:15 p.m. Creating Your Own Terrarium. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension teaches how to design and create your own terrarium. $5. Register online.

Thursday, Nov. 5, noon-1 p.m. Green Stormwater Infrastructure series: Planting Green Infrastructure Systems for Success. This webinar in a series from Penn State Ag Extension focuses on how to choose and plant trees, shrubs and perennials for different stormwater zones. $5. Register online.

Thursday, Nov. 5, 4-5 p.m. Gardens and Tonic: More than Just Pumpkins and Lights; Embracing Seasonality. This webinar from Scott Arboretum will share tips on seasonal exhibitions. Free. Register online.

Thursday, Nov. 5, 6 p.m. Fall into Fall, Y’all: Autumn Wreath Workshop with Alice’s Table. Learn how to make a wreath in this virtual class. $75 (includes materials). Register online.

Saturday, Nov. 7, 9-11 a.m. The Living Landscape at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. This is an ecological adventure walk. $15. Register online or 717-757-6441.

Saturday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Pop-up Plant Bar with Terrarium Therapy at Makers Market at The Shops@Rockvale, 35 S. Willowdale Dr., Lancaster. Build your own succulent arrangement, prices vary from $5-$60. Pre-registration is suggested.

Saturday, Nov. 7, 11 a.m.-noon. Kokedama workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. $15 includes materials and plants. Register at 717-392-4875 or online.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 6 p.m. Fern Kokedama and Macrame Workshop with Terrarium Therapy and Knotting Tides. This virtual workshop shows you how to create a fern string garden and a macramé hanger. $55, includes materials. Register online.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 4-5:15 p.m. Organic Beekeeping Management. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension will cover organic methods. $5. Register online.

Thursday, Nov. 12. Ecological Landscape Alliance virtual conference: Regenerative Solutions for Resilient Landscapes. $139 for non-members. Register online.

Friday, Nov. 13, noon-1 p.m. Garden Hotline Live! Goes Indoors. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension teaches how to keep your plants thriving through cold weather. Free. Register online.

Saturday, Nov. 14, 11 a.m. Putting Your Garden to Bed. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension teaches how to clean up the garden for the fall. Free. Register online.

Saturday, Nov. 14, 11 a.m.-noon. Miniature Fall Terrarium workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $20 includes three plants, materials. Bring your own container or buy one at the store. Register at 717-768-3922 or online.

Saturday, Nov. 14, 11 a.m.-noon. Wine Bottle Succulent workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. $30 includes four succulents and materials. Register at 717-392-4875 or online.

Saturday, Nov. 14, 1-3 p.m. The Beauty of Botany plant identification walk at Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center, 3025 New Holland Road, Reading. Free. Register online.

Saturday, Nov. 14, 5 p.m. Fallin’ for Fall Wreath workshop with Alice’s Table. Learn how to make a wreath in this virtual class. $75 (includes materials). Register online.

Monday, Nov. 16, noon. Grand Tour of Versailles: The Sun King and his Gardener. This webinar from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will include a virtual tour of the gardens, a project that took more than 40 years to build. $35 for non-members. Register online.

Wednesday, Nov. 18, noon. Stormwater Management using Modified Soils and Porous Pavement. This webinar in a series from Penn State Ag Extension focuses on structural soil, plants for bioswales and porous pavement. $5. Register online.

Wednesday, Nov. 18, 4-5:15 p.m. Honey Bee Genetic Diversity. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension will cover the genetic diversity of honey bees. $5. Register online.

Thursday, Nov. 19, 6 p.m. Harvest Wreath workshop with Alice’s Table. Learn how to make a wreath in this virtual class. $75 (includes materials). Register online.

Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Thanksgiving Table Centerpiece. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center will share how to create an outdoor arrangement with winterberry, magnolia and evergreen. $69, includes materials. Register online.

Saturday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m.-noon. Bird Feeder Wreath workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. $35 includes Douglas fir wreath and embellishments birds will like. Register at 717-392-4875 or online.

Saturday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m.-noon. Wine Bottle Succulent workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $30 includes four succulents and materials. Register at 717-392-4875 or online.

Monday, Nov. 23, 6:30 p.m. Fern Kokedama and Macrame Workshop with Terrarium Therapy and Knotting Tides. This virtual workshop shows you how to create a fern string garden and a macramé hanger. $55, includes materials. Register online.

Tuesday, Nov. 24, noon. Trees: A Green, Cost-Effective Stormwater Management Practice. This webinar in a series from Penn State Ag Extension focuses on how trees can manage stormwater. $5. Register online.

Tuesday, Nov. 24, 6:30 p.m. Make a Thanksgiving centerpiece at Flourish Flowers, East Earl. $78. Register online.

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 6:30 p.m. Make a succulent Christmas tree with Terrarium Therapy. This virtual workshop shows you how to create a succulent arrangement in the shape of a Christmas tree. $75-95, includes materials. Register online.

Friday, Nov. 27, 6:30 p.m. Make a succulent Christmas tree with Terrarium Therapy. This virtual workshop shows you how to create a succulent arrangement in the shape of a Christmas tree. $75-95, includes materials. Register online.

Saturday, Nov. 28, 11 a.m.-noon. Holiday Wreath Decorating workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. $35, includes Douglas fir wreath and select embellishments. Register at 717-392-4875 or online.

And looking into December:

Tuesday, Dec. 1, 6:30 p.m. Christmas Mantle Garland workshop at Flourish Flowers, East Earl. $115, includes materials. Register online.

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m.-noon. Elegant Winter Container workshop. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center will share how to create a nature-inspired floral arrangement. $59, includes materials. Register online.

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 4-5:15 p.m. Spotted Lanternflies and Honey Bees. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension will cover the lanternflies and honey. $5. Register online.

Thursday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m. Deck the Halls! Holiday Wreath workshop with Alice’s Table. Learn how to make a wreath in this virtual class. $75 (includes materials). Register online.

Sunday, Dec. 6, 9-11 a.m. The Living Landscape at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. This is an ecological adventure walk. $15. Register online or 717-757-6441.

Monday, Dec. 7, 5 p.m. Principles of Garden Design: The Elements of Success. This webinar from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will include a discussion about how to design a winning garden. $35 for non-members. Register online.