Make these 10 soups just in time for sweater weather [recipes]

Sweater weather is here, and that means soup's for dinner.

An LNP archive dive found soup recipes to satisfy any craving. There are creamy soups and tomato soups. There’s a venison stew and a minestrone. There’s a crab chowder, a chicken corn soup and a few more. And there’s a recipe from The New York Times that caused a sensation earlier this year.

Venison Stew with Noodles

Ingredients:

2-3 pounds venison steak cut into strips (can be replaced with beef)

2 cans tomato soup

1 can water

1 onion cut in small wedges

1 green bell pepper cut into strips

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

Directions:

Place all the ingredients into a slow cooker and cook on low 6-8 hours. Thicken if you like, and serve over buttered noodles.

Spiced Chickpea Stew with Coconut and Turmeric

Start to finish: 55 minutes

Servings: 4 to 6

Ingredients:

1/4 cup olive oil, plus more for serving

4 garlic cloves, chopped

1 yellow onion, chopped

1 (2-inch) piece ginger, finely chopped

Kosher salt and black pepper

1 1/2 teaspoons ground turmeric, plus more for serving

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes, plus more for serving

2 (15-ounce) cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 (15-ounce) cans full-fat coconut milk

2 cups vegetable or chicken stock

1 bunch Swiss chard, kale or collard greens, stems removed, torn into bite-sized pieces

1 cup mint leaves, for serving

Yogurt, for serving (optional)

Toasted pita, lavash or other flatbread, for serving (optional)

Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add garlic, onion and ginger. Season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally until onion is translucent and starts to brown a little around the edges, 3 to 5 minutes.

Add turmeric, red pepper flakes and chickpeas, and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, so the chickpeas sizzle and fry a bit in the spices and oil, until they’ve started to break down and get a little browned and crisp, 5 to 8 minutes. Remove about a cup of chickpeas and set aside for garnish.

Add coconut milk and stock to the remaining chickpeas in the pot, and season with salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer, scraping up any bits that have formed on the bottom of the pot. Cook, stirring occasionally, until stew has thickened and flavors have started to come together, 30 to 35 minutes. (Taste a chickpea or two, not just the liquid, to make sure they have simmered long enough to taste as delicious as possible.)

Add greens and stir, making sure they’re submerged in the liquid. Cook a few minutes so they wilt and soften, 3 to 7 minutes, depending on what you’re using. (Swiss chard and spinach will wilt and soften much faster than kale or collard greens.) Season again with salt and pepper.

Divide among bowls and top with mint, reserved chickpeas, a sprinkle of red pepper flakes and a good drizzle of olive oil. Serve alongside yogurt and toasted pita if using; dust the yogurt with turmeric if you’d like.

— This recipe by New York Times writer Alison Roman was widely shared and praised by readers on social media.

Tried and True Minestrone

Ingredients:

2 cups tubetti pasta, cooked

2 tablespoons olive oil

8 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth

6 garlic cloves, chopped

1 large yellow onion, chopped

3 celery stalks, chopped

2 large carrots, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves, finely chopped

1 (19-ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 (19-ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1 (19-ounce) can white kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 (19-ounce) can red kidney beans, rinsed and drained

2 medium zucchinis, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Cook pasta according to directions on package. Cook until al dente, drain and toss with olive oil. Set aside. In a large saucepan on high, heat oil. Add garlic and sauté until golden.

Lower heat to medium, adding carrots, celery and onion. Cook until soft, stirring often, about 10 minutes. Add herbs and raise heat to high. Add beans, chickpeas, tomatoes and zucchini.

Add chicken stock and bring to a boil. Lower heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes, skimming foam from top. Season well with pepper and sprinkle with salt to taste. Add cooked pasta and enjoy!

Autumn Pumpkin Turkey Chili

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup onion, chopped

1/2 cup green bell pepper, chopped

1/2 cup yellow bell pepper, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 pound turkey, ground

14-1/2-ounce can of diced tomatoes

2 cups pumpkin, pureed

1 1/2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon cumin, ground

1/2 teaspoon black pepper, ground

Dash of salt

1/2 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

1/2 cup sour cream

Cilantro, fresh, minced

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat, and sauté the onion, green bell pepper, yellow bell pepper and garlic until tender. Stir in the turkey and cook until evenly brown. Drain and mix in tomatoes and pumpkin. Season with chili powder, cumin, pepper and salt. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer 20 minutes. Serve topped with cheddar cheese and sour cream. Sprinkle minced cilantro over top if desired.

Mushroom Barley Soup

Serves 8

Ingredients:

1 large clove garlic, minced or crushed

1 tablespoon olive or vegetable oil

1 medium onion, chopped

2 ribs celery, thinly sliced

2 carrots sliced

6 cups water

3/4 cup barley

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 cups sliced fresh mushrooms

2 to 4 tablespoons snipped, fresh dill weed

Seasoning, optional

Place garlic, oil, onion, celery and carrots in a soup pot and cook until vegetables are crisp-tender.

Add water, salt and pepper and bring to a simmer. Add barley and cook 45 minutes or until barley is almost tender, stirring occasionally. Add mushrooms and dill and continue cooking until the barley is tender. Add mushroom, beef or chicken seasoning, if desired.

— Source: Temple Beth El

Tomato Basil Soup

Ingredients:

1 onion, peeled and thinly sliced

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cups chicken broth (regular or low-sodium)

6 medium tomatoes, peeled and quartered (about 2 pounds)

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons snipped fresh basil (or 2 teaspoons dried crushed)

Croutons for garnish, optional

Fresh basil leaf or sprig, optional

Cook onion in oil in large saucepan until tender (not brown). Stir in broth, tomatoes, tomato paste, sugar, salt and pepper. Heat to a boil; reduce heat. Cover and simmer 20 minutes. Add basil and simmer 5 more minutes. Remove from heat and cool slightly.

Place about half of the mixture in a blender container or food-processor bowl. Cover and blend or process until smooth. Repeat with remaining mixture. Serve warm. Garnish with croutons and a fresh basil leaf or sprig.

Seared Broccoli and Potato Soup

Start to finish: 45 minutes

Servings: 4 to 6

Ingredients:

1/2 cup olive oil, plus more as needed

2 heads broccoli (about 2 pounds), separated into small florets, stems peeled and diced

2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, more to taste

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 large Spanish onion, diced

5 cloves garlic, chopped

1/2 teaspoons black pepper, more for finishing

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/2 pound potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced

1/4 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, more to taste

Grated Parmesan, to finish

Flaky sea salt, to finish

In a large soup pot, heat 2 tablespoons of oil over high heat. Add about a third of the broccoli, just enough so that it covers the bottom of the pan in a single layer without overcrowding. Cook broccoli without moving it for about 3 to 4 minutes, or until dark brown on 1 side only (leave the other side bright green). Transfer to a big bowl and repeat with remaining broccoli and more oil. When all the broccoli has been browned, season with 1 teaspoon salt and set aside.

Reduce heat to medium-low. Add butter and remaining 2 tablespoons of oil to pan. Add onions and garlic, black and red peppers, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cook onion-garlic mixture until soft and translucent, about 4 minutes. Add potato to the pot with 1 quart water and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Bring to a simmer, cover pot and cook until potato is just tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Add broccoli, cover again and cook until tender, another 5 to 10 minutes.

Add lemon zest and roughly purée soup with an immersion or regular blender, leaving some small chunks for texture. Stir in lemon juice. Finish with grated Parmesan, a drizzle of olive oil, black pepper and flaky sea salt.

— This recipe comes from Melissa Clark of the New York Times.

Classic Lobster Bisque

Makes 8 to 10 servings

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons salted butter

1 large Spanish onion, peeled and minced

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 carrots, peeled and sliced

2 ribs celery, minced

2 large potatoes, peeled and cut into 3/4-inch chunks

8 cups lobster stock

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 cup dry white wine

2 cups heavy cream

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

1 1/4 pounds cooked lobster meat, cut into bite-size pieces

1/3 cup brandy or cream sherry

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

In a stockpot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onion, garlic, carrots and celery. Sauté for 12 minutes. Add the potatoes, lobster stock, tomato paste and white wine. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer until potatoes are tender and soft, 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from heat. Purée the soup in the pot using a hand blender or working in batches with a regular blender until very smooth. Stir in cream, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco sauce, lobster meat and brandy or sherry. Season with salt and pepper. Place pot back on stove and simmer an additional 3 minutes to heat.

Note: The blended potato absorbs the lobster flavor and gives the bisque a good texture.

Crab and Roasted Corn Chowder

Ingredients:

1 cup butter

1 1/4 cups flour

2 quarts 2% milk

1/4 cup Old Bay seasoning

3 cups half-and-half

3 dried bay leaves

11/4 pounds roasted white corn

1/2 diced red pepper

1 1/2 pounds backfin crab meat

Hot sauce, to taste (optional)

Make a roux by melting butter and adding flour. Cook 10 minutes on low heat.

Mix in 1 quart of the milk and the Old Bay. Cook on low for another 10 minutes.

Add half-and-half and bay leaves. Stir well and cook on low heat until mixture becomes thick.

Add the corn and pepper. Cook for 20 minutes.

Turn off heat. Add crab meat and stir. Add hot sauce for a spicier flavor, if desired.

Pour soup into a shallow pan and stir, allowing to cool slightly before serving.

Chicken Corn Soup

Makes 8 quarts

Ingredients:

For chicken stock:

2 quarts water

Bones and wings from roasted chicken

4 to 5 stalks celery

1 large onion

4 to 5 medium to large carrots

2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

For soup:

3 pounds potatoes, diced small

6 stalks bleached celery, cut small

1 large onion, finely sliced

3 cans white shoe peg corn or 5 cups white fresh or frozen corn

2 teaspoons celery seed

2 tablespoons parsley flakes OR chopped fresh parsley

4 teaspoons salt OR to taste

1/4 teaspoon pepper

4 hard-cooked eggs, chopped

3 pounds cut-up chicken breasts, legs and thighs from previously roasted chicken

To prepare chicken stock, add roasted chicken bones and wings to 2 quarts of water, along with celery, onion, carrots, salt and pepper. Bring to boil. Dip off scum on top.

Lower temperature to simmer and cover, leaving an edge of pan showing. Simmer 2 1/2 hours. Strain and stock is ready to use. (Note: If you refrigerate stock overnight, you can remove the fat from the top.)

To prepare soup, add diced potatoes, celery and onion to chicken stock. Simmer until potatoes are half cooked, stirring frequently.

Add corn, celery seed, parsley, salt and pepper. Simmer until potatoes are completely cooked.

Add chopped eggs and cut-up chicken. More water can be added as needed.

— This recipe won the Pennfield Farms Pennsylvania Dutch Chicken Recipe Cook-Off for Joyce Echterling in 1995.