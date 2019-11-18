Two new shows have been added to the American Music Theatre’s 2020 season.
Jake Owen will bring his acoustic tour to AMT on March 6 at 8 p.m.
The singer/songwriter has six number one country singles to his credit, including “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “Beachin’,” “Anywhere with You,” “Alone with You,” “The One That Got Away,”and “American Country Love Song.”
.Tickets, which go n sale Nov. 22, are $49, $59 and $69.
“Disney Dance Upon a Dream: Starring MacKenzie Ziegler,” will come to AMT on April 2 at 6 p.m.
The show celebrates the Disney world of dance with 15-year-old Ziegler, whose got a following of more than 30 million on social media.
She goes on an adventure to find her own beat in a fast-moving world. The show features video and music with a twist from some classic Disney films, including “Beauty and the Beast,” “Moana,” and “Cinderella.”
Tickets, which are $39, $49, $99 and $149, go on sale Nov. 20
For more information on either show, go to amtshows.com or call 800-648-4102.