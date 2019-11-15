Lancaster’s Ma(i)son restaurant is usually closed on Tuesday but this week, the popular farm-driven restaurant turned over operations to some young upstarts.
Really young.
Seventh- and eighth-grade students at Stone Independent School ran a pop-up restaurant there. The students sourced the food, cooked and served a meal to a sold-out crowd of 60. Then they cleaned up. The restaurant was the final project for a six-week session exploring "How does what we eat impact our environment?"
The idea for the food focus comes from Tim Steffen, head of middle school, says Mike Simpson, head of school. Simpson co-founded the private school in Lancaster with Abby Kirchner.
Students at Stone focus on a few big ideas throughout the year. One of those was food, which extended to lessons on subjects from ecology and science to citizenship.
Earlier this fall, the middle school students spent a few days at Lancaster Farmacy. They took soil samples at the farm and at Fifth Month Farm in Mount Joy.
The students interviewed restaurateurs in Lancaster. They made photo essays of Lancaster Central Market.
And as the public project to cap the session, they decided to take over a restaurant.
Steffen asked Taylor and Leeann Mason to use their restaurant, which has fans local and not-so-local. Chef, author and Food Network host Alton Brown called Ma(i)son one of his favorite restaurants.
"Taylor and Leeann have done such an incredible job at representing and educating Lancaster about the farm-to-table movement," Simpson says. "Ma(i)son is a great monument to the food scene we’ve grown in Lancaster.
"It's also a good size for middle school students."
The restaurant has about two dozen seats.
The students created a menu that started with a lemongrass tea with lemongrass from Lancaster Farmacy. There was a cheese plate with local cheese and apple butter. Then was a salad of organic greens from Fifth Month Farm tossed with a vegan vinaigrette. The main course was a vegan chili with black beans, Swiss chard, sweet potatoes and leeks from Fifth Month.
Dessert was homemade pumpkin pie topped with whipped cream.
The school prides itself in design thinking, prototyping as well as trying and failing, Simpson says.
This was clear when the chili was served to upper level students before the big night. Unfortunately, it was not very flavorful, Simpson says.
The students tweaked the recipe and served a better chili. Folks shared their thoughts on the night on Facebook, from fantastic to phenomenal.
Tuesday, Ma(i)son staff and owners gave the students tips, in the kitchen, at the front of the house as well as serving and clearing.
The stars of the night were the 15 seventh-graders and the six eighth-graders, who also gave presentations on what they have learned during this project.
"I'm so proud of them," Simpson says.