Lyle Lovett

Musician Lyle Lovett peers off into the sunset. Photo by Michael Wilson.

Americana icon Lyle Lovett will be swinging through Lancaster this summer, with his Large Band in tow.

Lovett will perform at the American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. Tickets range from $59 to $79 and will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 18.

The four-time Grammy winner is known for songs such as "She's No Lady" and "If I Had a Boat" and has also had success as an actor over the last several decades.

For more information on this and other concerts at American Music Theatre, visit amtshows.com.

