Americana icon Lyle Lovett will be swinging through Lancaster this summer, with his Large Band in tow.

Lovett will perform at the American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. Tickets range from $59 to $79 and will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 18.

The four-time Grammy winner is known for songs such as "She's No Lady" and "If I Had a Boat" and has also had success as an actor over the last several decades.

For more information on this and other concerts at American Music Theatre, visit amtshows.com.