Turn off the news, go see a concert.

Lukas Nelson - son of music legend Willie Nelson - will return to Lancaster for a show with his band, Promise of the Real, for the first time since 2015. Touring behind the band's newest album, 2019's "Turn Off the News (Build a Garden)," Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real will perform at the Chameleon Club on Friday, April 10.

The all-ages show is $25 in advance and tickets go on sale here this Friday, January 24.

Between visits to Lancaster, Nelson has kept busy not only with his own band, but also with two collaborative studio albums with Neil Young, 2015's "The Monsanto Years" and 2017's "The Visitor." In 2018, Nelson won a BAFTA award for his songwriting work in the film "A Star is Born."