During the summer of 1961, my family moved from Myerstown to Manheim Township.

Since my friends were all in Myerstown, I would still spend time there. The Doggie Shop was a popular Myerstown hangout.

One evening, I happened to be at The Doggie Shop when a slightly crazy friend who owned a very nice 1950 Starlight Coupe Studebaker stopped in.

He told us that he had just tried to drive across the nearby railroad track, where there was no crossing.

The Studebaker was stuck on the tracks and wouldn’t move. He said, “Whoever has the most money on you can have the car — providing you get it off the tracks before the freight train comes in half an hour.”

Being a poor college student, I had only $7 in my wallet, but it was more than anyone else had. I said,

“I’ll take it.”

I gave him the $7 and got three guys to help me lift the Studebaker off the tracks. It was obvious to me that it would not move because it had a broken rear axle. So, I towed it home with my ’53 Studebaker Starliner using a chain (not by any means a recommended procedure).

After disassembling my new car, I found the problem was a broken piece of axle in the differential housing. It was in too far to reach with a tool, so I made a lasso with copper electrical wire. I slipped the lasso in around the axle piece and pulled back gently until it felt a little tight. Then, I gave it a yank; it popped right out.

I was thrilled that my improvised tool worked. I will never forget the feeling that I had when I successfully dislodged the broken axle piece.

Next, I went to Moody’s junkyard in Lebanon and bought an axle for $4. I took the axle home and reassembled everything. It all worked perfectly.

So, I had a perfect car for a grand total of $11.

I drove the Starlight Coupe for a while until, one day, in an ice storm, I totaled my brother’s 1950 Dodge. I had to give my brother my beautiful Studebaker to replace his Dodge.

Fifty years later, in 2011, my wife and I attended a Myerstown High School alumni association dinner. Sure enough, the crazy guy from whom I bought the car was there. We reminisced and talked about the car purchase 50 years earlier. He thought I had only paid $5, but I remembered clearly that it was $7 (a $5 bill and two $1s).

Oh, to be young and kind of lucky!

The author lives in Manheim Township.