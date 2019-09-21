The Rev. Jacob Scott wears two hats. He’s both a man of God and a man of his country, serving as a pastor and a lieutenant colonel in the United States Army.

In June, Scott graduated from the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle with a master’s of strategic studies degree in national security and policy.

In January, he is scheduled return to active duty and deploy to Kosovo to serve as a chaplain for nine months.

In between, he is serving as interim pastor at Mount Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church (Missouri Synod), at 308 Petersburg Road, Lititz.

Mount Calvary was founded in 1904 and began at Plum and Clay streets. The conservative Lutheran congregation, with about 300 members and an average Sunday attendance of 125 worshipers, built its current church in 1994.

Scott follows the Rev. Adam Koontz, who served Mount Calvary for five years before being called to teach New Testament at Concordia Theological Seminary, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Scott’s military career began with his aunt/godmother, who served as a U.S. Army nurse in Vietnam, retiring as a lieutenant colonel.

“She’s the reason I joined the military,” said Scott, who hails from Red Wing, Minnesota, and attended St. John’s University (Minnesota) on a ROTC scholarship, graduating in 1998.

On the day he graduated, he was commissioned in the military and served on active duty for seven years as an Army engineer.

“The Corps of Engineers is very elite,” said Richard Rutter, a member of Mount Calvary who sat in on the interview, noting that when Scott is in uniform, his chest is covered in medals.

Iraq deployment

Scott was with one of the first units deployed to Iraq, serving six months in 2003, then returning home for six months before switching units and serving another six months in 2004-05.

His unit built a fuel pipeline in Kuwait and another in Iraq to supply the troops in the north. But before Operation Desert Storm began, the pipes were destroyed.

“We could see the glow of the fires,” Scott said.

Scott said he felt called to ministry just as he graduated from high school in 1994 and felt it again during his second deployment to Iraq.

After leaving active duty, he attended Concordia Seminary, in St. Louis, and continued to serve in the Army Reserves. In 2007, he became a chaplain candidate and studied as an exchange student at a sister seminary in Oberursel, Germany, in 2007-08.

From 2008-09, he served an internship in Topeka, Kansas, and was a chaplain candidate with the 325th Combat Support Hospital in St. Peters, Missouri, in 2010-11, when he graduated with a master of divinity degree from Concordia.

Receiving a call

He received his first call as a pastor from Zion Lutheran Church, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, and also served with the Oregon Army National Guard.

He was mobilized and deployed as a chaplain to Afghanistan in 2014-15, then served as brigade chaplain for the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team in the Oregon Army National Guard.

Scott said at first he resisted the call to the chaplaincy.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“My ‘Come to Jesus Moment’ was in Iraq,” he said. “I knew at some time I wanted to be in ministry. As a chaplain, I could do both. I still feel the pull to both. When I’m in the military, I miss being a pastor and vice versa.”

Scott found his way to Mount Calvary through a friend, the Rev. Luke Zimmerman, of Mechanicsburg, who is with the English District of the Lutheran Church and helped the congregation navigate the call process.

It is his first time as an interim.

“And you have not missed a step,” Rutter told him.

Blessing to serve

Scott sees his time at Mount Calvary as a blessing.

“Everyone has been so gracious,” he said. “It’s fun because I can preach and teach and visit and meet people, but I don’t have to worry about the building, etc.”

Scott continues to live in Carlisle with his wife, Christine, and their 8-year-old daughter, Mya, commuting to Mount Calvary.

“It’s a blessing to serve here in Lancaster,” he said.

Five candidates have been selected for the full-time position as pastor at Mount Calvary. A decision will be made at a later date to call a new pastor.