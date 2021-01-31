In her famous work “Silent Spring,” Rachel Carson wrote, “Those who contemplate the beauty of the Earth find reserves of strength that will endure as long as life lasts. There is something infinitely healing in the repeated refrains of nature — the assurance that dawn comes after night, and spring after winter.”

One way to discover this beauty right in our own backyards is by volunteering with the Lancaster Conservancy.

Since 1969, the conservancy has been working to provide Lancaster, York and Berks counties with wild and forested lands and clean waterways.

The conservancy manages 47 nature preserves and 69 conservation easements, over 7,500 acres in total.

Through educational programs, volunteer opportunities and partnerships, the conservancy engages and activates community members of all ages to protect and restore our natural lands.

One of the exciting opportunities for which the conservancy is currently recruiting volunteers is the Land Steward program. These volunteers are trained to adopt a preserve, identify problems, engage in basic land stewardship activities and report on issues they find.

Another need is for volunteers to engage with visitors at conservancy preserves, leading interpretive hikes and representing the conservancy at events.

The online outreach volunteer training for this endeavor is currently running through mid-February.

Volunteers are also needed to participate in the Water Quality Monitoring program. This initiative sends volunteers out to monitor water quality in area streams monthly. They also work with the backyard Wildlife Habitat program, which assists homeowners with conservation.

“We are looking for volunteers who want to make a difference and have fun,” said Keith Williams, Lancaster Conservancy’s community outreach coordinator. “They don’t need to have any required skills. If they like being outside and they want to give back, we will welcome them.”

For more information about volunteering with the Lancaster Conservancy, visit LancasterConservancy.org/volunteer or contact Williams at KWilliams@lancasterconservancy.org or 717-392-7891.

Other volunteer opportunities

Here are some other ways that you can get involved in the community:

• Lancaster’s Power Packs Project works to provide nutritious meals for students over weekends when school breakfast and lunch programs are unavailable to them.

This organization is currently seeking volunteers for a few different projects.

Car-loading volunteers are needed to help on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; warehouse inventory volunteers to help Thursdays and Fridays; and warehouse drivers to help once per month.

Child abuse, criminal and FBI clearances are are required for all positions. For more information on volunteering with Power Packs, please contact Annette Rosa Pabon at 717-615-3784 or annette@powerpacksproject.org.

• Mental Health America of Lancaster is searching for volunteers to participate in its development/marketing and programs committees. If you are passionate about the subject of mental health and an out-of-the-box thinker, and would like to help create something impactful, they need your voice. If you are interested in joining, please reach out to mha@mhalancaster.org.

• Lancaster Mask Sewists is a community group that links sewists (people who sew) with resources to people in Lancaster County in need of protective masks.

In addition to recruiting mask sewists and fabric donations, this group is currently seeking volunteers to help with delivering masks and materials throughout Lancaster County. If you are able to assist, please contact Donna Carr at skeetcarr@comcast.net, or join the public Facebook group at Lancaster Masks Sewists.

Nonprofit organizations in Lancaster County are encouraged to publish volunteer needs in this column. For a copy of submission guidelines, or for answers to questions about volunteering in Lancaster County, contact United Way’s Volunteer Center at 717-824-8122 or email Volunteer@UWLanc.org.

Audrey Lilley is the manager of volunteerism and advocacy at United Way of Lancaster County.

