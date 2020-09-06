I reached into my mailbox, unaware that a life-altering moment was about to occur. A manila envelope nestled among the bills. I held it up, noting with a sinking feeling the return address listed a prominent Philadelphia law firm.

“What now?” I sighed. Out slid a book. Nothing else. I stared at the author’s name, dumbfounded.

Thirty years ago we had dated. I was a law student then, and he was a young associate. Ultimately, we went separate ways. That was a lifetime ago, before marriage, three children, my husband’s death at age 47 and the scarred devastation of our lives slowly reconstructed, year by year, till 12 had passed. Could I even remember being carefree and 25?

There was no note, only his business card and an inscription “Hope you are well. Kelly.”

Though it was nice that he had thought of me after all this time, the book’s arrival was, frankly, somewhat creepy. But I sat down to read and was quickly impressed. I emailed him a thank-you. That night, I received a newsy, funny response.

Reconnecting with one whose path intertwined with mine 30-plus years previously invoked curiosity. I responded. Again he quickly replied. We emailed every few days at first. Eventually it was daily. For seven weeks, we simply wrote to each other. I hadn’t realized how starved I was for true, deep conversation until I found Kelly, or actually, until he found me.

I showed Kelly’s emails to my girlfriends who knew I was involved with “John” (his name has been changed for this story). They raised questioning eyebrows, but I had no answers. I told John an old boyfriend had sent me his book, but John asked nothing. This wasn’t surprising. Our long-term relationship was in neutral. In our 60s, we both seemed satisfied with our steady familiarity.

One girlfriend suggested a question game she had played while dating. “Email each man several questions. He answers, then you respond to the same questions. The next round he poses the questions.”

She recommended I ask both men the same questions to see what happened. The next day I did. I laid out the game’s parameters then sent the same questions to both. Naturally, neither man knew I was also asking the other.

“Describe a: 1) book recently enjoyed, 2) guilty pleasure, 3) appealing scent.”

John struggled to answer these questions. “I don’t know what scent appeals to me,” he grumbled. Playing the game with John was like pulling stubborn teeth. “Besides,” he claimed, “I already know everything about you.” I stopped pursuing it.

By contrast, Kelly and I tried to outdo each other coming up with interesting questions. On round 13, he posed this: would I meet him at the ballet? I consulted the girlfriends. “Yes!” “Meet him!” “He’s the male version of you!”

“What about John?” I queried.

“Are you engaged? Does he talk about it?” They already knew. John was a confirmed bachelor who never had a best friend, had never been married, and was never “all in.”

Kelly and I met at the ballet. Afterward, we sat at a jazzy bar, talked effortlessly for hours, then met again the next day.

When we parted, he gave me a single, but memorable kiss. My heart pounded the entire drive home, partly from excitement, but mostly from fear.

It had taken years to claw my way to the surface of grief and paralyzing depression that descended after my husband’s death, in the wake of which I had to raise our children alone.

Though drowning in existential despair, I clung to life primarily because of these three little rafts, tethered and bobbing along behind me in the storm, each fighting their own crashing waves. I had persevered for years to create a contented life: going back to school, getting all three kids through college, making new friends and finding a steady relationship.

Kelly had the potential to wreck my carefully constructed, safe little harbor.

Originally, I had wanted love again and to get remarried, but the years of John avoiding the question had worn my heart down. I had stopped believing that more was even possible, had convinced myself of all the reasons why my present situation was my best choice.

Kelly’s kiss stoked a fire that might get out of control, and I needed control to hold my world together. I emailed Kelly that it was lovely to see him but we should just remain friends.

He graciously accepted being in, what he called, “The Friend Zone,” but was willing to wait if I would reconsider. Exasperated, one of my girlfriends pointed out: “You have the wrong guy in ‘The Friend Zone.’ ” I pondered this, remembering all those lonely years unexpectedly single in middle age, the hope I once had that I wouldn’t always live alone, and the energy wasted trying to force the issue with John.

When I had first returned to the dating scene, well-meaning folks said that when you stop looking for it, love will find you. Now, 12 years down the road, I had come to the realization that I didn’t need to be in a love relationship, that companionship was sufficient. How ironic that only after I’d given up on true love an old flame had literally found me.

I decided to be bold, unclip the safety line (John) and allow whatever was going to happen with Kelly unfold. I was apprehensive, excited and hopeful. We began dating and once again we intertwined — this time with a sweetness born of age, prior heartache and wisdom.

The following spring, Kelly surprised me with a ring. As in a movie, time slowed while I considered his proposal. I thought of how my first journey across an ocean of love, loss and rebuilding had forged strength, yet tested the limits of my soul. Dare I risk another voyage?

Wait...Dare I not?

I took a breath, slipped my moorings, then answered “yes.”

The author lives in Lancaster. She and Kelly are planning to be married this month.

