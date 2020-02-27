American Music Theatre announced its newest slate of performers, which includes a pair of comedians and the "King of Polka."
First up, Jimmy Sturr, who has won the Grammy for "Best Polka Album" a record 18 times, will perform on Friday, July 17. Sturr will be joined by Jay Siegel's Tokens, the band known for its hit arrangement of "The Lion Sleeps Tonight." Tickets are $32 and go on sale on Friday, March 7.
Comedians Louie Anderson and Rita Rudner team up for a night of laughs on Sunday, October 4. Tickets for the performance go on sale on Friday, March 7 and range from $29 to $49.
