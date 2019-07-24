For the color purple this week, we’re going with black raspberries: deeply hued fruits that have “black” in the name but an undeniable undertone of deep purple that indicates a sweetness and makes dodging thorned canes worth the effort.

Our expert: Linda Shenk, Shenk’s Berry Farm, 911 Disston View Drive, Lititz.

Berries have been grown at the Shenks’ farm for its entire 25 years of operation, with about an acre now planted in raspberries.

How labor-intensive are the raspberries? The plants are replaced every five or six years, Shenk says, but trellising and pruning the canes is the most labor-intensive part of tending this crop.

Changing seasons: “This year’s season (came) to a close in early July. It used to be that raspberries were at their height on the Fourth of July, but the crops have been shifting earlier now.”

This year, Shenk’s Berry Farm officially closed its season on July 8.

Weather counts: “Too much rain will (thwart) berries. A mix of sun and rain is perfect. If it’s very hot, the raspberries will ripen fast and at (the same) time. With temperate weather, the raspberries’ ripening will be more spread out.”

Good eating: “I think for most people, their favorite way of eating them is fresh, straight off the plant. Some people have the specialty of raspberry jelly, but that’s a real labor of love — straining all those seeds!

“You also can freeze them and eat with yogurt, oatmeal, cereal, things like that.”