Thanksgiving is a day to be grateful for what you have and to think about giving back to others.

We’ll soon be eating turkey and stuffing with our families and sharing with each other what we’re thankful for. These conversations will inspire many of us to look for ways to give back to those who are less fortunate.

In the spirit of the season, the United Way of Lancaster County has developed a Holiday Giving Guide to help connect community members with opportunities to support our neighbors in need. This is a great way to make sure that everyone in our community is able to have a happy holiday.

Together, we can work together to build a better community for our friends, neighbors and strangers in Lancaster County. We hope this list of upcoming opportunities will inspire you to get involved in a project that is meaningful to you. Chances are, you just might find that giving back is something that you can find time to do year-round.

To view United Way’s annual Holiday Giving Guide, please visit LiveUnitedLancaster.org/Volunteer.

Current volunteer opportunities

Check out these volunteer opportunities happening around Lancaster County

— Do you enjoy giving gifts and serving others in need? If so, please consider becoming an Arc Angel.

Donated gifts go to people with disabilities who have limited or no family support, or whose families have financial barriers, and who would not otherwise receive presents. For the safety of all program volunteers and participants, they ask that gift donations be in the form of gift cards.

To become an Angel, please contact Amy by phone at 717-394-5251, or by email at amy@thearclancleb.org.

— “Turn it in” volunteers are needed in the afternoons/evenings at the Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster. They’re looking for positive adult role models who will help inspire kids (ages 6 to 18) to keep up with their homework and turn assignments in.

Email Mary Reidy, director of program operations, at mreidy@bgclanc.org for more information.

— The Blood Donor Center at LG Health is in need of all blood types, especially types O-negative and B-positive. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented challenges in maintaining our blood supply.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

If you can help, please schedule a donation time online at bit.ly/LGBloodDonationNov or call 717-544-0170.

As a thank-you, donors receive a free mask, hand sanitizer, and a $5 Sheetz gift card.

Nonprofit organizations in Lancaster County are encouraged to publish volunteer needs in this column.

For a copy of submission guidelines, or if you have questions about volunteering in Lancaster County, contact United Way’s Volunteer Center at 717-824-8122 or email Volunteer@UWLanc.org.

Audrey Lilley is the manager of volunteerism and advocacy at United Way of Lancaster County.