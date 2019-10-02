One of Lancaster's most well-known artists will host an interactive training seminar this month.
Loryn Spangler-Jones will host "Shift Happens," an interactive seminar that explores the art of creative collaboration, conflict resolution and problem solving, on Monday, Oct. 7 from noon to 1:30 p.m at the Ware Center. The seminar is free for artists and nonprofits. Businesses who wish to participate are asked to make a suggested donation of $25 via cash or check to Millersville University.
Spangler-Jones is an award-winning mixed media artist. Her art gallery and studio, LSJ Studios, is located at 110 W. King St. The Ware Center, where the seminar will take place, is located at 42 N. Prince St.
The program is sponsored by South Central PaARTners, the regional chapter of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts' Arts-in-Education program. According to the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts' website, the Arts-in-Education program "enables artists to help others explore and develop their creativity and artistic skills in a variety of educational, community and institutional settings." The Pennsylvania Council on the Arts also facilitates the Governor's Awards for the Arts.