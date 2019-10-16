Traditionally, compositions for all-female vocal groups have been a bit limiting.
There are songs written for nuns and for cloisters. There’s music not really intended for women at all, but rather for boys choirs, and it has been repurposed over time. And there are other selections from the baroque, classical and romantic periods.
Beth Willer, founder and artistic director of the all-female Lorelei Ensemble, says she was left wanting more options for groups that celebrate the female voice.
“There’s not anything necessarily negative about those niches that women have been put in except that it is limiting,” Willer says. “So, I have been really interested in changing the types of stories that women are telling, that it’s not just all flowers and love songs, that there are true stories that apply to whole cultures and whole communities, and stories of strength and stories of real import for our history and our future.”
So, through her work with the Lorelei Ensemble, Willer has done just that. The nine-member vocal group performs both historical and modern pieces that shine a light on a different part of female vocal performance.
The Lorelei Ensemble will perform at Franklin & Marshall College as part of the school's Sound Horizons series on Sunday. The concert is also part of the college’s Gamechangers Series, which celebrates the university’s 50 years of coeducation.
Willer started Lorelei in 2007 while pursuing her master’s degree in choral conducting at Boston University. Her friend, a composer, had written a piece for female voices. Willer assembled a group to perform it, and reunited the group from concert to concert. After connecting with vocalists she felt a deep connection to, she realized her “side project” was starting to move to front and center.
“After about a year and a half … I thought we might have a longer-term project that would really begin to serve this message which was to serve the repertoire and ultimately to change people’s perspectives of women vocal ensembles,” Willer says.
Lorelei’s way of achieving that is twofold. One aspect of that is taking sometimes lesser-known historical works and giving them a fresh feel with a female vocal ensemble. It also allows a lot of room for interpretation, which fights the boxed-in feeling that Willer wanted to prevent.
“With the very early music, we don’t know for certain how that music was performed, so there are a lot of decisions to be made by a modern performer about how you’re going to take that music off of the page,” Willer says.
The other way is through debuting new works written by living composers. Since its start, Lorelei has commissioned over 50 works by living composers.
“There’s also a lot of this back and forth and making decisions about the score, and sometimes even changing the score with the composer to make it fit the group, and I love that creative process as much of anything,” Willer says.
The way Lorelei presents these pieces is significant, too. As much as the group is about achieving a thrilling collaborative sound, Willer likes to lift up each individual singer in Lorelei to showcase what makes their particular voice distinctive. That, in turn, results in a more compelling overall sound, Willer says.
“We make different sounds, and when you combine those, it can be remarkable if you don’t ask them all to alter toward a sort of middle-of-the-road sound,” Willer says.
At Franklin & Marshall, Lorelei’s set will be more focused on modern pieces. But the group will showcase its work with early music with “Perotin,” the first piece in history written for four separate, independent voices for the cathedral in Notre Dame.
“It was definitely only sung by men, (and it) would have only been sung by men because women were not allowed to sing in any public forum,” Willer says. “So we perform that as all women just with a little bit of a transposition, and it’s really exciting to be able to do that repertoire of women.”
Whether the selections are historical or modern, Lorelei wants to make its audience reconsider the way they think of a female vocal ensemble. Willer asks the listener to consider the words often used to describe women’s singing, or our inclination to describe what a female performer wears onstage as opposed to their male counterparts.
“We just don’t want to fulfill any expectations, but to just simply get out there, make the sound we want to make, wear the clothes we want to wear, be the women that we are, and not have to conform to any cultural expectation unless that’s what we would naturally do,” Willer says.