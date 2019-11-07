Whether it's with family, friends or warm strangers, Thanksgiving is more than just eating a lot of good food and counting down the hours until Black Friday begins.
Moreso than any other holiday on the calendar, Thanksgiving is a time for gathering with the ones you love, simply to revel in the act of being.
Of course, the food is essential, too.
We've put together a short list of some of the feasts open to the public this month, which you can find below.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Grape Leaf Cafe's 3rd Annual Friendsgiving at Ross Street United Methodist Church
When: Friday, November 8, 5 to 8 p.m.
Address: 312 E. Ross St., Lancaster
Details: Turkey and drinks are provided, though attendees are encouraged to bring a side dish to share.
Contact: (717) 875-1320
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thanksgiving meal at Stevens Hill Community Church
When: Sunday, November 10, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Address: 3131 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown.
Details: The meal follows a service at Stevens Hill Community Church.
Contact: (717) 367-7299
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Golden Agers Thanksgiving Feast at Calvary Baptist Church
When: Friday, November 15, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Address: 530 Milton Road, Lancaster
Details: The meal cost is $5 per person and the deadline to sign up is Sunday, November 10.
Contact: (717) 299-6027
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Cotillion Club of Lancaster's Bountiful Harvest Ball at General Sutter Inn
When: Sunday, November 16, 6 to 10:30 p.m.
Address: 14 E. Main St., Lititz
Details: $44 per person and the registration deadline is Saturday, November 9. Music will be provided by Dance Avanti.
Contact: (717) 626-2115
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Vegan Friendsgiving Dinner at Tivoni Bakery Kitchen & Bakery
When: Saturday, November 16, 5 to 8 p.m.
Address: 805 Rohrerstown Road, Lancaster
Details: Cost of meal is $25, and Tivoni suggests calling to RSVP for a seat. The restaurant is BYOB.
Contact: (717) 947-7452
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
E-Town Grace Thanksgiving Meal at E-Town Grace
(11/17) 6 p.m.
When: Sunday, November 17, 6 to 9 p.m.
Address: 305 Anchor Road, Elizabethtown
Details: Attendees are encouraged to bring a side to share, as well as a boxed or canned food donation.
Contact: (717) 367-1281
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Gathering at the Table Feast at Branch & Vine
When: Sunday, November 17, 5 to 7 p.m.
Address: 520 North Street, Lancaster
Details: Turkey and drinks will be provided and guests are asked to bring a side dish or dessert.
Contact: (717) 799-8365
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Holiday Vegan Pop-Up Feast at Lancaster Farm Sanctuary
When: Saturday, November 23, 4 p.m.
Address: 550 Milton Grove Road South, Elizabethtown.
Details: Dinner begins at 5 p.m., though a "meet and greet" with farm animals begins the event at 4 p.m. Tickets are $75 and the event is BYOB.
Contact: Lancasterfarmsanctuary.org
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thanksgiving High Tea at La Petite Patisserie Bakery & Cafe
When: Saturday, November 23, 2 to 4 p.m.
Address: 136 N. Prince St., Lancaster
Details: Cost of admission is $48.
Contact: (717) 424-1631
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thanksgiving Feast at Brick Gables
When: Thursday, November 28, 10:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Address: 800 E. Newport Road, Lititz
Details: Adults, $29.31; Children age 4 to 10, $18.82; Children 4 and under, free.
Contact: (717) 627-0080
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thanksgiving Buffet at Spring House Brewing Co.
When: Thursday, November 28, 12:30 to 5 p.m. (Seating times at 1 and 4 p.m.)
Address: 209 Hazel St., Lancaster
Details: Adults, $29.95; Children age 3 to 12, $19.95; Children 3 and under, free.
Contact: (717) 984-2530
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thanksgiving Grande Feast at Meadia Heights Golf Club
When: Thursday, November 28, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Address: 402 Gold Road, Lancaster.
Details: Traditional Thanksgiving fair is provided, buffet-style. Adults, $25; Children 12 and under, $12; Children 4 and under, free.
Contact: (717) 393-9761
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Did we forget your Thanksgiving feast? Send us the details and we'll add them to the list.