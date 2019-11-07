Whether it's with family, friends or warm strangers, Thanksgiving is more than just eating a lot of good food and counting down the hours until Black Friday begins.

Moreso than any other holiday on the calendar, Thanksgiving is a time for gathering with the ones you love, simply to revel in the act of being.

Of course, the food is essential, too.

We've put together a short list of some of the feasts open to the public this month, which you can find below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

When: Friday, November 8, 5 to 8 p.m.

Address: 312 E. Ross St., Lancaster

Details: Turkey and drinks are provided, though attendees are encouraged to bring a side dish to share.

Contact: (717) 875-1320

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

When: Sunday, November 10, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 3131 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown.

Details: The meal follows a service at Stevens Hill Community Church.

Contact: (717) 367-7299

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

When: Friday, November 15, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 530 Milton Road, Lancaster

Details: The meal cost is $5 per person and the deadline to sign up is Sunday, November 10.

Contact: (717) 299-6027

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

When: Sunday, November 16, 6 to 10:30 p.m.

Address: 14 E. Main St., Lititz

Details: $44 per person and the registration deadline is Saturday, November 9. Music will be provided by Dance Avanti.

Contact: (717) 626-2115

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

When: Saturday, November 16, 5 to 8 p.m.

Address: 805 Rohrerstown Road, Lancaster

Details: Cost of meal is $25, and Tivoni suggests calling to RSVP for a seat. The restaurant is BYOB.

Contact: (717) 947-7452

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

When: Sunday, November 17, 6 to 9 p.m.

Address: 305 Anchor Road, Elizabethtown

Details: Attendees are encouraged to bring a side to share, as well as a boxed or canned food donation.

Contact: (717) 367-1281

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

When: Sunday, November 17, 5 to 7 p.m.

Address: 520 North Street, Lancaster

Details: Turkey and drinks will be provided and guests are asked to bring a side dish or dessert.

Contact: (717) 799-8365

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

When: Saturday, November 23, 4 p.m.

Address: 550 Milton Grove Road South, Elizabethtown.

Details: Dinner begins at 5 p.m., though a "meet and greet" with farm animals begins the event at 4 p.m. Tickets are $75 and the event is BYOB.

Contact: Lancasterfarmsanctuary.org

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

When: Saturday, November 23, 2 to 4 p.m.

Address: 136 N. Prince St., Lancaster

Details: Cost of admission is $48.

Contact: (717) 424-1631

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

When: Thursday, November 28, 10:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Address: 800 E. Newport Road, Lititz

Details: Adults, $29.31; Children age 4 to 10, $18.82; Children 4 and under, free.

Contact: (717) 627-0080

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

When: Thursday, November 28, 12:30 to 5 p.m. (Seating times at 1 and 4 p.m.)

Address: 209 Hazel St., Lancaster

Details: Adults, $29.95; Children age 3 to 12, $19.95; Children 3 and under, free.

Contact: (717) 984-2530

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

When: Thursday, November 28, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 402 Gold Road, Lancaster.

Details: Traditional Thanksgiving fair is provided, buffet-style. Adults, $25; Children 12 and under, $12; Children 4 and under, free.

Contact: (717) 393-9761

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Did we forget your Thanksgiving feast? Send us the details and we'll add them to the list.