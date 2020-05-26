I clearly remember where I was, and what I was watching, when I laughed — really laughed — for the first time after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

I recall having gone through a few weeks that seemed mind-numbingly gray, as we all adjusted to what TV pundits had begun calling the “new normal.”

One evening, after a day of watching wall-to-wall coverage of the cleanup at ground zero and immersing myself in the New York Times obituaries of those who were lost, I decided to watch “I’m the One that I Want,” a stand-up comedy special featuring Margaret Cho.

Listening to Cho put her unique spin on the behind-the-scenes indignities she suffered when cast in her first ABC sitcom, and do an affectionate impression of her Korean mom, was hilarious.

Laughter had become so rare in my life — in so many lives — that autumn that cackling over that special until I cried became one of my memorable moments of 2001.

I’ve thought of that evening of healing belly laughs many times since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown began. I’ve forced myself to remember the laugh lessons of fall 2001 and apply them to my present circumstances.

In the early days of the quarantine, I caught myself drowning in disturbing scientific information and constant reminders of the “new, new normal.”

I binged on podcasts about the novel coronavirus and how it has affected our lives and the economy. I watched YouTube clips of the 2011 movie “Contagion,” which was so prescient about today’s pandemic.

With the dark circles of an insomniac seemingly tattooed under my eyes, I tried to catch up on some episodes of Hulu’s fine adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” I realized I had to stop myself. Watching a show in which one of the plot points is women being held captive in their rooms — as reproductive slaves after an environmental plague of infertility has swept the nation — was probably not so good for my mental health.

When I found myself itching to reread Edgar Allan Poe’s story “The Masque of the Red Death,” about a prince and his friends who hold a big house party thinking they can avoid the plague outside, I knew it was time for a Margaret Cho-style intervention.

So, while vowing I’d start learning Italian during this pandemic, I’m literally searching for “babies laughing at puppies” on YouTube.

I mean, have you watched these videos? They’ll reduce your stress level in 15 seconds flat.

While I wasn’t much of a “Big Bang Theory” fan while the show was on CBS, I’m now watching it in the form of little “best-of” clip packages that pop up on Facebook. It’s hilarious. And salubrious.

I’ve rewatched both seasons of “Derry Girls,” my go-to belly-laugh TV show of the moment, on Netflix. There’s little in life I find funnier than this group of wise-cracking Irish teens in a Catholic school in 1990s Northern Ireland, along with their wacky parents and their principal, an irresistibly sardonic nun.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The writing is clever, and the characters barely give you a chance to catch your breath between chuckles.

I’ve binge-watched most of the series “Schitt’s Creek” — sort of a postmodern “Green Acres” about a riches-to-rags family of sophisticates and the characters they hunker down with in a small Canadian town.

It put a smile on my face for days, and has helped erase some of those under-eye circles.

I’ve watched the new Netflix stand-up specials by both Jerry Seinfeld and my favorite smarty-pants comedian, Patton Oswalt; they’re a tonic for these times — both of them.

Actress Goldie Hawn recently issued a “#laughingchallenge” on Instagram: Post videos of yourself, your friends and your family simply laughing, to inspire others to chuckle, and heal.

Goldie knows. Her explosive giggle and the ditzy persona she crafted around it for my favorite TV show of the late ’60s, “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-in,” made her famous 50 years ago.

So, I’ll listen to the laugh expert, and try to follow her prescription for getting through quarantine. I’ll turn down the sound on the daily coronavirus press briefings for a while, and watch some clip packages of the best lines from “The Golden Girls.”

I’ll seek out some hilarious novel with which to chase away that gray feeling of sameness of another evening stuck in the house.

And Mr. Poe, I’ll save your “Red Death” story for a day when there’s a vaccine or treatment for SARS-CoV-2, and we can go back out into the world, and boost our endorphins by hugging our family and friends.

“Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.