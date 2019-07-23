If you've ever wanted to participate in "The Bachelor's" signature rose ceremony, you're in luck.
"The Bachelor Live on Stage" will visit American Music Theatre on March 19, 2020. Tickets go on sale 9 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at amtshows.com or by phone at 800-648-4102. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the American Music Theatre Box Office, located at 2425 Lincoln Highway E.
Former "Bachelor" Ben Higgins will host the touring production, which promises to squeeze a season's worth of reality show drama into one evening. According to a press release, audience members will have an opportunity to find love in their own community. And yes - that includes a rose ceremony.
An eligible local bachelor is chosen for each stop of the touring production, the release says. Higgins guides the bachelor through the show as he gets to know some of the audience's ladies. At the end of the night, the bachelor will choose his favorite and present a final rose, which the selected woman will have the opportunity to accept or decline.
For more information, visit bachelorliveonstage.com or amtshows.com.